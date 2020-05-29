Strike a pose! Madonna’s iconic smash ‘Vogue’ turns 30《風尚》三十週年 娜姐掀起浩室新風潮

Fans around the world are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Madonna’s megahit Vogue, which became her eighth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 on May 19, 1990, topping the chart for three weeks. With some influences of disco music, the upbeat house song set trends in dance music, and was seen as a career-defining smash that transformed her into the Queen of Pop.

Vogue is from Madonna’s 1990 soundtrack for the film Dick Tracy. Inspired by the dramatic dance style of “voguing” in Harlem as a way of self-expression, she performed with voguing choreographers in her classic black-and-white MV directed by David Fincher. As Billboard commented, “While Madonna hardly invented the iconic moves, her global reach propelled ‘voguing’ into the mainstream.”

Madonna also saluted 16 golden-era Hollywood superstars in a rap section, such as James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. With the passing of actress Lauren Bacall in 2014, all the Vogue icons in the song have died, but their legacies will live on through the music.

Madonna shows a Taiwan flag onstage while signing the encore song Holiday at a concert at the Taipei Arena on Feb. 4, 2016.瑪丹娜披著台灣國旗，在台北小巨蛋演唱會上嗨唱安可曲《Holiday》，攝於二○一六年二月四日。 Photo: Tsou Nien-tzu, Liberty Times照片︰自由時報記者鄒念祖

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

全球樂迷近日歡慶瑪丹娜金曲《風尚》三十週年。該曲在一九九○年五月十九日，成為她的第八首告示牌百大熱門單曲榜冠軍。受到迪斯可曲風影響，這首輕快的浩室舞曲開創舞曲新風潮，被視為將瑪丹娜推上事業高峰、奠定其流行樂女王地位的神曲！

《風尚》出自於瑪丹娜一九九○年的《迪克崔西》電影原聲帶，她受到源自於哈林區一種叫「voguing」的舞蹈所啟發，也就是用誇張的舞蹈風格來表達自我，並邀請「voguing」編舞家們和她拍攝由大衛芬奇執導、以黑白呈現的經典音樂錄影帶。告示牌則評論︰「瑪丹娜雖未發明這種招牌舞步，她的全球觸及率卻將『voguing』推向主流市場。」

在一段饒舌中，娜姐還特別向好萊塢黃金年代的十六位巨星致敬，其中包括詹姆士狄恩、瑪麗蓮夢露……等。女星洛琳白考兒於二○一四年過世後，雖然這些《風尚》人物全都不在了，他們遺留的傳奇將隨著音樂流傳下去。

(台北時報張聖恩)