Fans around the world are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Madonna’s megahit Vogue, which became her eighth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 on May 19, 1990, topping the chart for three weeks. With some influences of disco music, the upbeat house song set trends in dance music, and was seen as a career-defining smash that transformed her into the Queen of Pop.
Vogue is from Madonna’s 1990 soundtrack for the film Dick Tracy. Inspired by the dramatic dance style of “voguing” in Harlem as a way of self-expression, she performed with voguing choreographers in her classic black-and-white MV directed by David Fincher. As Billboard commented, “While Madonna hardly invented the iconic moves, her global reach propelled ‘voguing’ into the mainstream.”
Madonna also saluted 16 golden-era Hollywood superstars in a rap section, such as James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. With the passing of actress Lauren Bacall in 2014, all the Vogue icons in the song have died, but their legacies will live on through the music.
Photo: Tsou Nien-tzu, Liberty Times照片︰自由時報記者鄒念祖
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
全球樂迷近日歡慶瑪丹娜金曲《風尚》三十週年。該曲在一九九○年五月十九日，成為她的第八首告示牌百大熱門單曲榜冠軍。受到迪斯可曲風影響，這首輕快的浩室舞曲開創舞曲新風潮，被視為將瑪丹娜推上事業高峰、奠定其流行樂女王地位的神曲！
《風尚》出自於瑪丹娜一九九○年的《迪克崔西》電影原聲帶，她受到源自於哈林區一種叫「voguing」的舞蹈所啟發，也就是用誇張的舞蹈風格來表達自我，並邀請「voguing」編舞家們和她拍攝由大衛芬奇執導、以黑白呈現的經典音樂錄影帶。告示牌則評論︰「瑪丹娜雖未發明這種招牌舞步，她的全球觸及率卻將『voguing』推向主流市場。」
在一段饒舌中，娜姐還特別向好萊塢黃金年代的十六位巨星致敬，其中包括詹姆士狄恩、瑪麗蓮夢露……等。女星洛琳白考兒於二○一四年過世後，雖然這些《風尚》人物全都不在了，他們遺留的傳奇將隨著音樂流傳下去。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. vogue n. 風尚、流行 (feng1 shang4, liu2 xing2)
2. self-expression phr. 自我表達(zi4 wo3 biao3 da2)
3. propel v. 推向、驅策
(tui1 xiang4, qu1 ce4)
4. mainstream n. 主流(zhu3 liu2)
5. legacy n. 遺產 (yi2 chan3)
Astronomers believe they may have found the first direct evidence of a new planet being born. A dense disc of dust and gas has been spotted surrounding a young star called AB Aurigae, about 520 light years away from Earth. Using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT), located in Chile, the researchers observed a spiral structure with a “twist” near the center, which suggests a new world may be in the process of forming. The swirling disc was one of the telltale signs of the star system being born in the constellation of Auriga, the scientists said.
The Dunhua Eslite branch is to shut up shop at the end of this month. During a news conference held on the afternoon of April 23, Mercy Wu, chairwoman of Eslite Spectrum Corp, spoke candidly about the bookstore founded by her father Robert Wu, and about how it stirred up emotions inside her still. She also spoke of her decision, made in this very store, not to study overseas, and instead to stay in Taiwan to run the store with her father. When speaking about the special place the bookstore had in her heart, she compared it to the rose
A : First she wounded her leg, and now she has heart problems. B : I’m not sure how serious it is. It might just be the heat, and the fact that she needs to lose a bit of weight. A : So what are you going to do? B : I don’t want her exerting herself in this heat, or putting weight on that leg. I’m taking her around in a stroller. A : 牠先弄傷自己的腿，現在又有心臟問題。 B : 我不太確定有多嚴重就是了。也許只是天氣太熱，再加上牠需要減一點重。 A : 那你打算怎麼辦？ B : 我不想讓牠在這種高溫底下太過勉強自己，也不想讓體重施加在受傷的那條腿上。所以溜狗時都把牠放在推車裡。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: