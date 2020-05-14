Mission possible: Tom Cruise aims high to shoot film in space 有可能的任務︰阿湯哥上太空拍電影

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed last week that actor Tom Cruise will be filming his next Hollywood blockbuster in space. The Mission Impossible superstar plans to fly through the atmosphere to shoot a film on the International Space Station (ISS), hoping to become the first actor to achieve this.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on his Twitter page, adding that the move could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to make NASA’s ambitious plans for space travel a reality. According to online news site Deadline, tech mogul Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX has been attached to this project.

The ISS orbits at 400km above the Earth’s surface. In March, SpaceX announced that it will partner with Axiom Space to launch a spaceflight to the ISS next year. Tourists will be carried on SpaceX’s “Crew Dragon” capsule, and a ticket for the trip costs US$55 million (about NT$1.7 billion).

SpaceX’s “Cargo Dragon” capsule approaches the International Space Station above African nation Namibia on March 9. 太空探索科技公司「飛龍號」貨運太空艙飛近國際太空站，三月九日攝於非洲國家納米比亞上空。 Photo courtesy of NASA via AFP 照片︰美國國家航空暨太空總署經由法新社提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）上週證實，影星湯姆克魯斯將上太空拍攝他的下一部好萊塢大片。這位以《不可能的任務》系列而走紅的超級巨星，計劃將要飛越大氣層，在國際太空站上拍片，期盼能創下影壇先例。

NASA署長吉姆布萊登斯坦在推特上寫道︰「NASA很興奮可以和阿湯哥合作，登上太空站拍電影！」還表示，此舉將「激勵新一代的工程師和科學家」，實現該署對推展太空旅行之雄心壯志。根據新聞網站DDeadline報導，科技大亨伊隆馬斯克創立的太空探索科技公司將參與此計劃。

國際太空站在地表上空約四百公里處，環繞地球的軌道運行。稍早在三月時，太空探索科技公司宣布和公理太空公司結盟，預計明年推出前往太空站的太空飛行。旅客將搭乘前者的「飛龍號」旅行太空艙，每張票價高達五千五百萬美元（約十七億台幣）。

（台北時報張聖恩)