Online video platforms have benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Line TV revealing that demand for streaming has increased by 20 percent. Among its shows, Someday or One Day, a 13-episode TV series, is the most popular.
Starring Golden Bell-winning actress Alice Ko and hit actors Greg Hsu and Patrick Shih, the time-travel drama tells the story of a 27-year-old woman in Taipei who loses her boyfriend in a plane crash. Then, one day, she receives an old mysterious Walkman, which suddenly transports her back 10 years in the past, where she finds herself trapped in the body of a 17-year-old schoolgirl. After she meets a boy in the past identical to her deceased boyfriend, a new adventure unfolds before her.
Thanks to the huge success of the Taiwanese drama, the cast’s popularity has surged in the Chinese-speaking world. Hsu has even been dubbed a “national boyfriend” by fans. CTI TV is now doing a rerun of this spectacular show every weekend.
Photo courtesy of Star Chinese Channel照片︰衛視中文台提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
線上影音平台近月來因武漢肺炎而獲益良多！根據Line TV表示，影音流量需求大幅成長約兩成。在所有節目中，共十三集的神劇《想見你》最受觀眾喜愛。
這部穿越劇由金鐘視后柯佳嬿、人氣男星許光漢、施柏宇所主演。故事講述二十七歲的台北女子，其男友因墜機而過世。某一天，她收到一台老舊的神秘隨身聽，意外將她帶到十年前，且被困在十七歲的女學生身上。她在過去的時空之下，竟和長得跟已故男友一模一樣的男學生相遇，一段冒險便就此展開。
因這齣台劇大受歡迎，主角們在華語世界的人氣暴增，而許光漢更被粉絲們暱稱為「國民男友」。該劇目前每週末在中天娛樂台重播中。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. streaming n. 串流、流量 (chuan4 liu2, liu2 liang4)
2. time-travel drama
phr. 穿越劇 (chuan1 yue4 ju4)
3. mysterious adj. 神祕 (shen2 mi4)
4. Walkman n. 隨身聽 (sui2 shen1 ting1)
5. identical adj. 一模一樣
(yi1 mo2 yi1 yang4)
The sight of tens of thousands of flamingos flocking together to create a huge pink cloud may be one of the wonders of the natural world but research suggests that within these vast congregations, individual birds form intimate, long-lasting friendship groups. A five-year study of captive flocks in Gloucestershire has found that flamingos spend large amounts of time with specific close “friends” in groups of up to four or five. The report says that some of these friendship groups appear to avoid others they do not get along with. No loners were spotted but some individuals, dubbed “social butterflies” by the
With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive. “I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site
To remain vigilant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and because the coronavirus can be deposited on buttons when hands come into contact with them, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau teamed up with a water dispenser manufacturer to develop a foot-operated water dispenser as a means to reduce the risk of infection from people coming into contact with the virus. This dispenser is operated by pushing the buttons with the foot instead of the finger, with pedals for hot water, warm water and ice water options, as well as a separate hot water cut-off pedal, to reduce the danger of