Hit drama ‘Someday and One Day’ receives acclaim「疫」軍突起！ 神劇《想見你》最吸睛

Online video platforms have benefited from the COVID-19 outbreak, with Line TV revealing that demand for streaming has increased by 20 percent. Among its shows, Someday or One Day, a 13-episode TV series, is the most popular.

Starring Golden Bell-winning actress Alice Ko and hit actors Greg Hsu and Patrick Shih, the time-travel drama tells the story of a 27-year-old woman in Taipei who loses her boyfriend in a plane crash. Then, one day, she receives an old mysterious Walkman, which suddenly transports her back 10 years in the past, where she finds herself trapped in the body of a 17-year-old schoolgirl. After she meets a boy in the past identical to her deceased boyfriend, a new adventure unfolds before her.

Thanks to the huge success of the Taiwanese drama, the cast’s popularity has surged in the Chinese-speaking world. Hsu has even been dubbed a “national boyfriend” by fans. CTI TV is now doing a rerun of this spectacular show every weekend.

The cast of TV series Someday and One Day — Patrick Shih, from left, Greg Hsu and Alice Ko — are pictured in this promotional photo.電視劇《想見你》的主角——施柏宇（左起）、許光漢、柯佳嬿——在此宣傳照中。 Photo courtesy of Star Chinese Channel照片︰衛視中文台提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

線上影音平台近月來因武漢肺炎而獲益良多！根據Line TV表示，影音流量需求大幅成長約兩成。在所有節目中，共十三集的神劇《想見你》最受觀眾喜愛。

這部穿越劇由金鐘視后柯佳嬿、人氣男星許光漢、施柏宇所主演。故事講述二十七歲的台北女子，其男友因墜機而過世。某一天，她收到一台老舊的神秘隨身聽，意外將她帶到十年前，且被困在十七歲的女學生身上。她在過去的時空之下，竟和長得跟已故男友一模一樣的男學生相遇，一段冒險便就此展開。

因這齣台劇大受歡迎，主角們在華語世界的人氣暴增，而許光漢更被粉絲們暱稱為「國民男友」。該劇目前每週末在中天娛樂台重播中。

(台北時報張聖恩)