Tainan fire bureau develops foot-operated water dispensing machine 南市消防局攜手業者研發腳踏飲水機

To remain vigilant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and because the coronavirus can be deposited on buttons when hands come into contact with them, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau teamed up with a water dispenser manufacturer to develop a foot-operated water dispenser as a means to reduce the risk of infection from people coming into contact with the virus. This dispenser is operated by pushing the buttons with the foot instead of the finger, with pedals for hot water, warm water and ice water options, as well as a separate hot water cut-off pedal, to reduce the danger of fire bureau personnel or visitors scalding themselves, while at the same time reducing the chance of picking up the virus.

As many as 150 people work in the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau building, in addition to the many visitors (applying for inspections and fire disaster and emergency certificates) who come and go in the building on a daily basis. To implement Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che’s strict regulations prioritizing the fight against the pandemic, and to reduce the risk of being infected by the virus, any bureau staff or visitors entering the premises must wear a mask, clean their hands with disinfectant, have their temperature taken and register with some form of ID. Now, however, the addition of the foot-operated water dispenser takes the anti-pandemic efforts up another notch.

According to bureau chief Lee Ming-feng, the bureau itself and all of the fire department branches under it have pro-actively complied with the city government’s anti-pandemic measures. Since the water dispensing machine is one of the pieces of equipment the staff use most on a daily basis, designing this way of dispensing the water by operating the machine with the feet, and reducing the chance of coming into contact with the buttons using one’s fingers, allows them to demonstrate their vigilance, standing together with the government, in safeguarding against the spread of the disease.

The foot-operated water dispenser developed by the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau and a manufacturer to help in the fight against the pandemic. 南市消防局與廠商開發出腳踏飲水機防疫。 Photos: Wang Chun-chung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者王俊忠

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

因應武漢肺炎疫情日趨嚴峻，武肺病毒又易因手部接觸而殘留於按鍵，台南市消防局為減少人群接觸病毒感染風險，與飲水機廠商攜手研發出「腳踏飲水機」，利用腳踏方式取代手按取水，分別設計取用熱水、溫水及冰水的腳踏板，也貼心加裝「熱水解除鍵」踏板，避免消防局同仁或洽公民眾取水燙傷、同時降低病毒傳染機會。

南市府消防局大樓內上班人員多達一百五十位，加上平日洽公民眾多（如辦理會審會勘、火災證明及救護證明申請等），為落實黃偉哲市長禦敵從嚴、防疫優先的政策指示，以降低病毒感染風險，所有進入消防局同仁與洽公民眾均須配戴口罩、酒精消毒、量測體溫及實名登記，現在再加上「腳踏飲水機」，讓防疫工作更升級。

南市消防局長李明?表示，消防局及所轄消防分隊都積極配合市府防疫措施，因為飲水機是同仁平日最常使用的設備，研議腳踏取水方式，減少手按接觸風險，一起與市府共同防範武漢肺炎病毒傳播。

