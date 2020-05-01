Lo-Chow breakup upsets fans羅志祥、周揚青 分手引發熱議

After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies.

Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly imagine,” she also accused.

Although Lo issued an apology twice the next day, netizens have been pressuring three Chinese reality shows to replace him as a co-host. Produce Camp 2020, one of the three reality shows, has already removed Lo’s profile from its official Web site. The Liberty Times reported that he could suffer financial losses of about NT$360 million (about US$12 million) from this ugly breakup.

Show Lo, right, and Grace Chow are pictured in this screengrab from Instagram.羅志祥（右）和周揚青在這張翻攝自IG的照片中。 Photo: Chiu Yi-chin, Liberty Times照片︰自由時報邱奕欽

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

在愛情長跑九年多後，中國網紅周揚青上週證實，和台灣天王羅志祥（小豬）分手了。周在微博貼文，指控羅劈腿多名女性，甚至還進行雜交派對，讓不少粉絲大感震驚！

周揚青透露在瀏覽小豬手機時，發現他有另一支手機，用來和其他女性偷情——包括經紀公司旗下的女藝人「蝴蝶姐姐」簡愷樂，和他的化妝師。她還特別指控︰「更過分的是，你們還會經常舉行正常人都無法想像的『多人運動』。」

雖然小豬隔天就兩度為此道歉，網友仍施壓他所共同主持的三個中國實境秀，要求快撤換他，其中《創造營2020》已將他的個人資料從官網移除。根據《自由時報》的報導，兩人如此難堪的分手，可能會造成小豬約三‧六億台幣（一千兩百萬美元〉財務損失。

（台北時報張聖恩〉