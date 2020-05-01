After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies.
Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly imagine,” she also accused.
Although Lo issued an apology twice the next day, netizens have been pressuring three Chinese reality shows to replace him as a co-host. Produce Camp 2020, one of the three reality shows, has already removed Lo’s profile from its official Web site. The Liberty Times reported that he could suffer financial losses of about NT$360 million (about US$12 million) from this ugly breakup.
Photo: Chiu Yi-chin, Liberty Times照片︰自由時報邱奕欽
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
在愛情長跑九年多後，中國網紅周揚青上週證實，和台灣天王羅志祥（小豬）分手了。周在微博貼文，指控羅劈腿多名女性，甚至還進行雜交派對，讓不少粉絲大感震驚！
周揚青透露在瀏覽小豬手機時，發現他有另一支手機，用來和其他女性偷情——包括經紀公司旗下的女藝人「蝴蝶姐姐」簡愷樂，和他的化妝師。她還特別指控︰「更過分的是，你們還會經常舉行正常人都無法想像的『多人運動』。」
雖然小豬隔天就兩度為此道歉，網友仍施壓他所共同主持的三個中國實境秀，要求快撤換他，其中《創造營2020》已將他的個人資料從官網移除。根據《自由時報》的報導，兩人如此難堪的分手，可能會造成小豬約三‧六億台幣（一千兩百萬美元〉財務損失。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems? B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed. A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly? B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock. A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？ B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。 A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？ B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Sleep problems are a common feature of our modern lifestyles. However, according to Chinese medicine, a good night’s sleep is all about timing, and it is important to pay attention to how you feel directly after waking up. If you feel full of beans without any drowsiness, this shows that you have had sufficient rest and have slept well. How many hours’ sleep should you be getting each night? According to Wang Sung, attending physician at Asia University Hospital’s Department of Chinese Medicine, there is no magic number. However, as a general principle, between six to eight hours is sufficient. Wang
The final episode of the HBO series Game of Thrones was full not only of plot holes but also, apparently, worm holes in the fabric of the space-time continuum. How else could you explain the presence of plastic water bottles by the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos during the council scene? Of course, it was simply a mistake on the set, an anachronism of plastic bottles in a world closer in technology to Medieval Europe. The word anachronism (something out of harmony with a specified time) first came into use in English in the 1640s, shortly after the