EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Apparently, sweeping tombs on Qingming is related to the Cold Food Festival.

B: I remember that the Cold Food Festival is one day before Qingming. We would wrap fresh spring rolls. That’s why I remember.

A: The Cold Food Festival is linked to an ancient custom about firewood. People would cook over an open flame, and would use different kinds of firewood according to the seasons, in line with seasonal changes in the weather.

A : 清明節掃墓的由來，顯然跟寒食節有關。

B : 我記得寒食節是清明前一天，我們家那天會包潤餅，所以我記得。

A : 寒食節跟古代換火的習俗有關。古時候是生火煮飯，一年四季會使用不同的木材，來符合新季節的天氣變化。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: