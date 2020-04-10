A: Apparently, sweeping tombs on Qingming is related to the Cold Food Festival.
B: I remember that the Cold Food Festival is one day before Qingming. We would wrap fresh spring rolls. That’s why I remember.
A: The Cold Food Festival is linked to an ancient custom about firewood. People would cook over an open flame, and would use different kinds of firewood according to the seasons, in line with seasonal changes in the weather.
A : 清明節掃墓的由來，顯然跟寒食節有關。
B : 我記得寒食節是清明前一天，我們家那天會包潤餅，所以我記得。
A : 寒食節跟古代換火的習俗有關。古時候是生火煮飯，一年四季會使用不同的木材，來符合新季節的天氣變化。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
從照片看新聞
C: Food delivery! B: Hello, I’m not going to open the door: I’m under quarantine for the coronavirus. Please just put the food on the ground and I’ll collect it when you’ve gone. C: What? Er... OK. I’m leaving now. B: Thank you! C: 外送來囉！ B: 你好，我不能開門：我因為新冠病毒所以正在居家隔離。請幫我把食物放在地板上，你離開後我再出去拿。 C: 什麼？呃‧‧‧‧‧‧好的。我現在先走了。 B: 非常感謝你！ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
As the novel coronavirus rages across the US, a new legal battle over abortion is brewing — and its impact is unclear. Led by Texas, several conservative-leaning US states have classified abortions as “nonessential” or elective procedures — meaning they have been delayed under state guidelines for handling the pandemic. Abortion rights activists have denounced the move as an “ideological” one, and a cynical attempt by anti-abortion groups to use the virus crisis to their own ends. Those rights activists have taken several state governments to court to keep the clinics up and running. US federal judges on Monday blocked Texas, Ohio