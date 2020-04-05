EVERYDAY ENGLISH

C: Food delivery!

B: Hello, I’m not going to open the door: I’m under quarantine for the coronavirus. Please just put the food on the ground and I’ll collect it when you’ve gone.

C: What? Er... OK. I’m leaving now.

B: Thank you!

C: 外送來囉！

B: 你好，我不能開門：我因為新冠病毒所以正在居家隔離。請幫我把食物放在地板上，你離開後我再出去拿。

C: 什麼？呃‧‧‧‧‧‧好的。我現在先走了。

B: 非常感謝你！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: