The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to next year, and here are some major challenges to the postponement, according to AFP. First, competition scheduling. Moving the Olympics into next year’s busy sporting calendar will be a logistical nightmare, as it may clash with the World Aquatics Championships and other big events.
Next, venue problems. Among the total of 43 sites, some are temporary while others are repurposed or purpose-built for the Games. All will face various difficulties in the event of a delay. The International Olympic Committee also warns: “A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore.”
Third, the Athletes’ Village. After the Games, the village, featuring 21 towers, will be converted into thousands of luxury condos, which are being sold or put up for rent. The postponement may delay the renovation process and even cause legal disputes. Finally, hotel bookings. Many people could face losing their deposits and need to re-book quickly for the rescheduled dates.
Photo: AFP
照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
東京奧運將延期至明年才舉辦，據法新社報導，延期將面臨以下幾項重大挑戰！首先︰賽事排程。把奧運延到運動賽程早已滿檔的明年，將是後勤工作的惡夢，可能和世界游泳錦標賽及其它大型比賽撞期。
再者︰場地使用。在東奧共多達四十三座場館中，有些是暫時的，有些則是重新再利用或是專門建造的，賽事延期所有場館都將遭遇各種難題。連國際奧林匹克委員會（IOC）也警告︰「多處奧運主場館屆時可能無法再使用。」
此外︰選手村的問題。東奧選手村共有二十一棟大樓，在賽後預計轉變成數千戶豪華小公寓，目前開放出售或租用。延期勢必會擔誤公寓翻修進度，甚至會引起法律糾紛。最後︰旅館訂房。許多人有可能損失旅館的訂金，在賽程重排後，還得趕快再重新訂房。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Three adopted Japanese shibas — eight-year-old male Hero, three-year-old female Wish and the latest addition to the family in 2017, a male named Tiger — are the main protagonists of a Facebook page created by their owner, called Hero&Wish, which has over 5,000 followers. Tiger was originally a stray, although it is unclear what caused him to be homeless. Fortunately, he tramped onto a school campus in southern Taiwan. While classes were underway, the forlorn sound of feeble footsteps reverberated in the corridor outside. A teacher went out to investigate and discovered Tiger, with an astonishing trail of bloody paw prints
A: It’s difficult to know what we will need for a two-week quarantine. So far I’ve ordered bread, vegetables, meat — and a large box of Korean-style spicy instant noodles. B: Um, if we have a fever, we will want to eat plain food, like rice porridge or chicken soup. A: That’s true. I’ll add a bag of rice to the order and we can make some chicken soup, divide it into individual portions and freeze it. A: 很難想得到我們隔離兩個星期會需要些什麼。到目前為止，我訂了麵包、蔬菜、肉類──還有一大盒韓式辣泡麵。 B: 呃，如果我們發燒的話，應該會想吃清淡的食物吧，像是稀飯或是雞湯。 A: 這倒是真的。我再加一袋米到訂單裡面好了，然後我們可以做一些雞湯，把它分裝以後拿去冷凍。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
With billions of people around the world suddenly adjusting to social distancing measures as part of the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, some professionals who are used to confinement have some tips. From astronauts to submariners, here are some practical ways to boost your well-being and stave off cabin fever during those weeks stuck at home. ‘Have a schedule’ Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, spent nearly a year aboard the International Space Station. He told AFP that mindset was crucial. “People need to have the right expectation, we don’t know when this is gonna be
A : I just got off the phone to my boss. She asked me to self-quarantine for 14 days. Well, I guess we’ll be holed up in this apartment for the next two weeks. B : First things first. We had better go to the supermarket and stock up on food. A : But we can’t go outside. B : I know a supermarket that provides home delivery on orders over NT$2,000. Problem solved! A : 我剛剛跟老闆通過電話。她要我居家隔離十四天。唉，我想我們接下來的兩個星期都要躲在這個公寓裡面了。 B : 事情有輕重緩急，我們最好先去超市囤積食物。 A : 但是我們不能出門耶。 B : 我知道一間超市會提供送貨到家的服務，只要購物超過新台幣兩千元以上就行。問題解決了！ English 英文: Chinese 中文: