Tokyo Olympics delay brings major challenge 東京奧運延期 帶來重大挑戰

The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to next year, and here are some major challenges to the postponement, according to AFP. First, competition scheduling. Moving the Olympics into next year’s busy sporting calendar will be a logistical nightmare, as it may clash with the World Aquatics Championships and other big events.

Next, venue problems. Among the total of 43 sites, some are temporary while others are repurposed or purpose-built for the Games. All will face various difficulties in the event of a delay. The International Olympic Committee also warns: “A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore.”

Third, the Athletes’ Village. After the Games, the village, featuring 21 towers, will be converted into thousands of luxury condos, which are being sold or put up for rent. The postponement may delay the renovation process and even cause legal disputes. Finally, hotel bookings. Many people could face losing their deposits and need to re-book quickly for the rescheduled dates.

The Tokyo Olympics Athletes’ Village, foreground, located on the Tokyo waterfront is pictured on March 25. 東京奧運的選手村（前排〉，座落於該市河岸旁，攝於三月二十五日。 Photo: AFP

照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

東京奧運將延期至明年才舉辦，據法新社報導，延期將面臨以下幾項重大挑戰！首先︰賽事排程。把奧運延到運動賽程早已滿檔的明年，將是後勤工作的惡夢，可能和世界游泳錦標賽及其它大型比賽撞期。

再者︰場地使用。在東奧共多達四十三座場館中，有些是暫時的，有些則是重新再利用或是專門建造的，賽事延期所有場館都將遭遇各種難題。連國際奧林匹克委員會（IOC）也警告︰「多處奧運主場館屆時可能無法再使用。」

此外︰選手村的問題。東奧選手村共有二十一棟大樓，在賽後預計轉變成數千戶豪華小公寓，目前開放出售或租用。延期勢必會擔誤公寓翻修進度，甚至會引起法律糾紛。最後︰旅館訂房。許多人有可能損失旅館的訂金，在賽程重排後，還得趕快再重新訂房。

（台北時報張聖恩〉