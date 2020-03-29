A: I’m going to take your temperature to see if you have a fever.
B: I think the thermometer is in the bathroom cupboard.
A: Hmm, your temperature does seem a little bit high. I think we should call the 1922 helpline for advice. It seems like you have at least one of the symptoms of coronavirus.
B: Oh, no...
A: 我要來量你的體溫，看看你有沒有發燒。
B: 我想溫度計放在浴室的櫥櫃裡。
A: 嗯，你的體溫確實看起來有一點高。我覺得我們應該要打1922熱線尋求建議，看起來你起碼有一項新冠病毒的症狀了。
B: 哦不‧‧‧。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
For the prognosticators on the US National Intelligence Council who sat down in 2004 to consider what the world might look like in 2020, the answer hinged heavily on one big question: What did the future of globalization look like? Their answer: Not great. By 2020, they predicted, globalization would face a political backlash in a world increasingly plagued by identity politics. Yet if anything was going to really derail economic integration, it would likely be the mass spread of a virulent new disease. “Short of a major global conflict, which we regard as improbable, another large-scale development that we believe could stop
Taiwan’s “queen of dancing,” Serena Liu, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday after a surgical procedure to treat a heart condition encountered complications. Liu was put on life support for 18 days, and was then fitted with a ventricular assist device to keep her alive until a new heart could be found. Liu valiantly struggled on for another 45 days before finally succumbing on Sunday, aged 44. Taiwan’s “queen of ballroom dancing“ left home to forge a path in the entertainment industry and went on to enjoy a glittering career. Liu began studying ballet at elementary school and studied Russian at National
Recently, during preparations to demolish an old school building, staff at Nanning High School in Tainan’s South District discovered an old piece of blackboard, on which was written the names of two sudents on duty — Tsai Yun-ping and Tsai Ju-fen — on that day, 33 years ago, in the school’s Junior High Division. On March 16, Tainan City Councilor Lu Wei-yin, school principal Su Tsung-li and Nanning parents’ association president Lin Ho-ling held a news conference with the theme “Tsai Yun-ping, Tsai Ju-fen, where are you?”, hoping to trace the owners of the two names written on the blackboard
Wednesday is April 1, when people in many countries worldwide celebrate the custom of “April Fool’s Day.” On this day, they play pranks on each other, the pranksters gleefully calling those hapless enough to fall for the joke an “April Fool.” Nobody really knows for certain when, where or why the custom started. We have more certainty over the origins of the word “fool” itself, although some details remain unclear. The word, which refers to a silly, stupid, or ignorant person, is thought to originate in the early 13th century, deriving from Old French fol, meaning a madman or insane person.