EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m going to take your temperature to see if you have a fever.

B: I think the thermometer is in the bathroom cupboard.

A: Hmm, your temperature does seem a little bit high. I think we should call the 1922 helpline for advice. It seems like you have at least one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

B: Oh, no...

A: 我要來量你的體溫，看看你有沒有發燒。

B: 我想溫度計放在浴室的櫥櫃裡。

A: 嗯，你的體溫確實看起來有一點高。我覺得我們應該要打1922熱線尋求建議，看起來你起碼有一項新冠病毒的症狀了。

B: 哦不‧‧‧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: