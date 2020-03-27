EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Excuse me, I think there may be some confusion. The government has advised against all non-essential travel to France, so I should not take the flight.

C: Yes, I understand that, sir.

A: Surely then, you are obliged to refund my flight ticket?

C: Please hold again while I talk to my supervisor.

A: 不好意思，我覺得可能有些事情搞錯了。政府已經建議國人非必要應避免前往法國旅遊，所以我不應該登機。

C: 是的，先生，這我了解。

A: 那麼當然，你們有義務要退還我的機票錢吧？

C : 請再稍等一下，我去跟主管談。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: