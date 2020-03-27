A: Excuse me, I think there may be some confusion. The government has advised against all non-essential travel to France, so I should not take the flight.
C: Yes, I understand that, sir.
A: Surely then, you are obliged to refund my flight ticket?
C: Please hold again while I talk to my supervisor.
A: 不好意思，我覺得可能有些事情搞錯了。政府已經建議國人非必要應避免前往法國旅遊，所以我不應該登機。
C: 是的，先生，這我了解。
A: 那麼當然，你們有義務要退還我的機票錢吧？
C : 請再稍等一下，我去跟主管談。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the “Wonderchicken” is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth. Researchers on Wednesday described a partridge-sized bird named Asteriornis maastrichtensis that inhabited a seashore environment during the Cretaceous Period 66.7 million years ago. It represents the oldest-known anatomically modern bird, sharing skull traits with today’s landfowl like chickens, turkeys, quail and pheasants as well as waterfowl like ducks, geese and swans. Birds evolved from small feathered dinosaurs roughly 150 million years
For the prognosticators on the US National Intelligence Council who sat down in 2004 to consider what the world might look like in 2020, the answer hinged heavily on one big question: What did the future of globalization look like? Their answer: Not great. By 2020, they predicted, globalization would face a political backlash in a world increasingly plagued by identity politics. Yet if anything was going to really derail economic integration, it would likely be the mass spread of a virulent new disease. “Short of a major global conflict, which we regard as improbable, another large-scale development that we believe could stop
Recently, during preparations to demolish an old school building, staff at Nanning High School in Tainan’s South District discovered an old piece of blackboard, on which was written the names of two sudents on duty — Tsai Yun-ping and Tsai Ju-fen — on that day, 33 years ago, in the school’s Junior High Division. On March 16, Tainan City Councilor Lu Wei-yin, school principal Su Tsung-li and Nanning parents’ association president Lin Ho-ling held a news conference with the theme “Tsai Yun-ping, Tsai Ju-fen, where are you?”, hoping to trace the owners of the two names written on the blackboard
A: What else is there to do on Siaoliouciou Island except snorkeling? B: There are lots of caves to explore and also primeval forests. Also, there is the island’s most famous landmark: Vase Rock. It’s a strangely shaped rock, formed over many years due to erosion by the sea. A: Ah, I know. I’ve seen photographs of it before, but to my eyes, it looks more like a piece of broccoli. A: 在小琉球除了浮潛，還可以做什麼呢？ B: 有很多洞窟可以探險，也有原生樹林。另外，還有島上最著名的地標：花瓶石。那是一塊形狀很怪奇的大石頭，因為多年來海水侵蝕作用而形成。 A: 啊，我知道，我有看過花瓶石的照片。不過依我看來，它更像一朵綠花椰菜。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: