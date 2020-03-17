A : Did you have a good time on Siaoliouciou Island?
B : Yes, it was fantastic, although quite tiring because we had a really full itinerary.
A : What was the highlight of your trip?
B : Definitely swimming among sea turtles and tropical fish at Beauty Cave beach.
A : 你在小琉球玩得開心嗎？
B : 開心呀，真的是太棒了，雖然相當累人，因為我們行程排得很滿。
A : 你這趟旅行印象最深刻的是什麼？
B : 絕對是在美人洞沙灘跟海龜和熱帶魚一起游泳。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Pen Chun Ranch, a well-known dairy farm in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District has been accused of being too smelly by its neighbor, a woman surnamed Liu. The large amount of cow dung produced by the farm everyday stinks to high heaven, Liu complains, and is so pungent that it exceeds the emissions standards for the direct discharge of odorous waste. Liu says the noxious pong has had an impact on her quality of life and inflicted mental and physical harm. Liu brought a lawsuit against the ranch, claiming damages of NT$560,000. Last year, Taiwan High Court ruled that the
Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business. The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being
A: Did you know that there are only around 1,000 giant pandas left in the wild? B: I knew that giant pandas are an endangered species, but I didn’t realize there are so few left. A: Yep, they live in just a few mountain ranges in central China. They used to live in lowland areas, but farming, development and deforestation forced them to migrate to more isolated mountainous regions. A: 你知道嗎？現在野外的大貓熊只剩下大約一千隻了。 B: 我知道大貓熊是瀕危物種，但我沒想到只剩那麼少隻。 A: 是啊，牠們棲息在中國中部的幾座山脈中。他們曾經生活在低地地區，但是農業、開發、砍伐竹林迫使牠們遷徙到更為與世隔絕的山區。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
South Korean supergroup BTS set another milestone last week, as its new album Map of the Soul: 7 landed on top of the Billboard 200 chart, becoming its fourth No. 1 album in less than two years. According to Billboard, the only group earning four No. 1s faster than BTS was The Beatles. BTS caused a sensation earlier by performing new single On at the iconic Grand Central Station in New York. The song later debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart despite sparse radio play, becoming its highest-peaking hit ever. US radio largely ignores its songs, which are