A : Did you have a good time on Siaoliouciou Island?

B : Yes, it was fantastic, although quite tiring because we had a really full itinerary.

A : What was the highlight of your trip?

B : Definitely swimming among sea turtles and tropical fish at Beauty Cave beach.

A : 你在小琉球玩得開心嗎？

B : 開心呀，真的是太棒了，雖然相當累人，因為我們行程排得很滿。

A : 你這趟旅行印象最深刻的是什麼？

B : 絕對是在美人洞沙灘跟海龜和熱帶魚一起游泳。

