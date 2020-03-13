BTS claims fourth No. 1 album on Billboard chart 防彈少年團 告示牌四度奪冠

South Korean supergroup BTS set another milestone last week, as its new album Map of the Soul: 7 landed on top of the Billboard 200 chart, becoming its fourth No. 1 album in less than two years. According to Billboard, the only group earning four No. 1s faster than BTS was The Beatles.

BTS caused a sensation earlier by performing new single On at the iconic Grand Central Station in New York. The song later debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart despite sparse radio play, becoming its highest-peaking hit ever. US radio largely ignores its songs, which are mainly sung in Korean, so the single’s success shows that the music industry is shifting from radio play toward non-traditional methods of promotion.

Meanwhile, following BTS’ cancellation of concerts scheduled in Seoul next month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the group’s fans, known as “ARMY,” have launched a campaign to donate their refunds for the concert tickets to help with the epidemic relief work.

Members of BTS and Lil Nas X, center back, perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, US, on Jan. 26. 防彈少年團和納斯小子（後排中）在第六十二屆葛萊美獎上演出，一月二十六日攝於美國洛杉磯。 Photo: AP

照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓天團「防彈少年團」（BTS）上週再度創下里程碑，新專輯《Map of the Soul: 7》空降告示牌專輯榜第一名，成為不到兩年之內的第四張冠軍專輯。據告示牌指出，唯一比他們更快獲得四張冠軍專輯的樂團只有「披頭四」。

稍早時BTS在極具代表性的紐約中央車站，演唱新單曲《On》而造成轟動。隨後該曲在電台播放率偏低的情況下，卻仍衝上告示牌單曲榜第四名，是該團單曲名次新高。雖然美國電台因他們的歌曲主要以韓文演唱而持續予以忽視，新單曲的成功亦顯示，音樂界正從電台播放，轉向非傳統式的宣傳。

而BTS因新冠肺炎爆發，取消原定下個月在首爾所有演唱會後，暱稱為「阿米」（ARMY）的粉絲群隨即發起活動，將演唱會門票退款捐給疫情救援工作。

（台北時報張聖恩〉