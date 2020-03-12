COVID-19 outbreak affects hiring outlook: yes123 yes123︰疫情影響徵才 打工族受衝擊

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business.

The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being advised to carry out staff training or office renovation during the downturn.

Meanwhile, job app Chick PT reported that the epidemic is hitting students who work part-time hard. About 10 percent of Taiwanese student part-timers said that they do not dare to go to work due to concerns about infection, while as many as 75 percent of students looking for part-time work are having trouble finding a job in the current semester.

Job seekers attend a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei on March 9 last year. 許多求職者於去年三月九日在台北市，參加台灣大學的校園徵才企業博覽會。 Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Liberty Times

照片︰自由時報記者簡榮豐

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

面對武漢肺炎的爆發，人力銀行「yes123求職網」說，台灣企業徵才前景跌至二○一七年以來新低，有百分之二十一‧四的公司表示招募受影響，百分之四十八表示生意受影響，而百分之九‧四認為，疫情反而能提升業績。

疫情對內需影響極大，特別是觀光業，包括飯店和旅行社等，受創最為慘重。然而線上購物及飲食外送業者，可望因這股「宅經濟」興起而獲利。至於受到衝擊的公司，則建議可趁淡季進行員工訓練，或整修辦公室。

此外根據打工APP「小雞上工」調查，疫情對須兼職工作的學生衝擊也不小。有一成學生打工族因擔心被傳染不敢去打工，更有高達百分之七十五的打工族這學期還沒找到工作。

（台北時報張聖恩〉