Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business.
The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being advised to carry out staff training or office renovation during the downturn.
Meanwhile, job app Chick PT reported that the epidemic is hitting students who work part-time hard. About 10 percent of Taiwanese student part-timers said that they do not dare to go to work due to concerns about infection, while as many as 75 percent of students looking for part-time work are having trouble finding a job in the current semester.
面對武漢肺炎的爆發，人力銀行「yes123求職網」說，台灣企業徵才前景跌至二○一七年以來新低，有百分之二十一‧四的公司表示招募受影響，百分之四十八表示生意受影響，而百分之九‧四認為，疫情反而能提升業績。
疫情對內需影響極大，特別是觀光業，包括飯店和旅行社等，受創最為慘重。然而線上購物及飲食外送業者，可望因這股「宅經濟」興起而獲利。至於受到衝擊的公司，則建議可趁淡季進行員工訓練，或整修辦公室。
此外根據打工APP「小雞上工」調查，疫情對須兼職工作的學生衝擊也不小。有一成學生打工族因擔心被傳染不敢去打工，更有高達百分之七十五的打工族這學期還沒找到工作。
1. outlook n.
前景、展望
(qian2 jing3, zhan3 wang4)
2. job bank phr.
人力銀行
(ren2 li4 yin2 hang2)
3. domestic demand phr.
內需
(nei4 xu1)
4. stay-at-home economy phr.
宅經濟
(zhai2 jing1 ji4)
It’s the sort a sneaky trick only a gull would learn: by watching how people handle their food, the birds can work out when there are snacks to be had. Researchers found that herring gulls were more likely to peck at items left on the ground if humans had pretended to eat them first. The study suggests that gulls take cues from human behavior to help them home in on tasty scraps in the rubbish people leave behind. “People don’t tend to think of wild animals as using cues from humans like this,” said Madeleine Goumas, a researcher at the University
Singer 2020, the eighth season of the hit singing competition, attracted much attention by inviting Japanese pop singer Misia to compete. The other six starting contestants for this season include Taiwan’s Jam Hsiao, a co-host of the show, LaLa Hsu, and China’s Hua Chenyu, Tia Ray, Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the reality TV show premiere had been repeatedly postponed, before finally being broadcast on Feb. 7. In order to avoid home quarantine, all the singers have recorded their weekly performances separately in five different locations — Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo — without
From Feb. 24 to March 1, Russians celebrated Maslenitsa, possibly the oldest Slavic religious and folk holiday. Also known as “butter week” or “pancake week,” Maslenitsa is a way to welcome spring by eating pancakes, which represent the sun. The name Maslenitsa dates to the 17th century, when the festival was officially recognized by the Russian Orthodox church. Before that, it was a pagan festival. It used to have a pagan name, “Komoyeditsa,” which means “feeding bears.” “Kom” is an old Russian word for “bear,” the sacred animal of Slavs, and according to one theory people would offer them pancakes when they
B: I learned the piano for a few years when I was little. I always felt that Beethoven’s music was really hard and beyond the reach of the average pianist. A: That’s because Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist. During the early years, he would write music for himself and give performances to the public. That’s why much of his music contains sections of virtuosity: It was a way to capture the attention of his audience. B: 我小時候學過幾年鋼琴，我總覺得貝多芬的作品很難，不像是一般人有能力演奏的。 A: 這是因為貝多芬本身也是一名技術高超的鋼琴家。其實，他年輕時許多作品是寫給自己、在大眾面前演奏的。所以他寫下許多炫技的音樂片段，藉以吸引觀眾的目光。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: