The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) has expanded National Health Insurance (NHI) coverage of telemedicine services to include divisions of cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology and pulmonology starting this month, in a change that is expected to benefit nearly 800,000 people.
The NHIA last year started covering telemedicine services used by people living in mountainous areas and on outlying islands amid increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coverage was limited to divisions of ophthalmology, dermatology and medicine focused on conditions of the head and neck, as well as emergency treatment.
The administration’s plan increases the amount allocated for telemedicine from NT$100 million (US$3.34 million) last year to NT$170 million for hospitals and clinics providing consultations remotely or making visits to patients’ homes.
Photo provided by the Hualien Bureau of Health
It is also lifting a restriction limiting participation in the telemedicine program to one hospital or clinic in each area, it said.
To encourage more people to use “virtual” NHI cards, the administration said it would offer a monetary reward to hospitals and clinics that help people apply for them.
The virtual cards are used by more than 285,000 people, with nearly 110,000 applying for the cards after the application procedure was simplified on May 16, it said.
Medical resources are insufficient in mountainous areas and on outlying islands, where 2 percent of Taiwanese live, but only 0.75 percent of physicians work, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said on Saturday, adding that expanding the coverage gives residents in the areas access to more medical services.
People living in mountainous areas and on outlying islands seek medical treatment more often than the national average, sometimes as much as 14.4 times the national average, NHIA official Yu Hui-chen (游慧真) said.
Many of these places lack physicians who specialize in areas other than general and internal medicine, so telemedicine is needed to give people access to doctors who can consult remotely, she said.
Telemedicine covered by the NHI is different from the remote consultations adopted during the pandemic, which would eventually no longer be offered, she said.
Among the people who sought medical treatment through telemedicine in the first half of the year, 86 percent were over the age of 40 and more than 90 percent of them sought ophthalmology and dermatology care, NHIA data showed.
Telemedicine consultations are usually provided by doctors of a certain specialty at certain times, which might not always meet people’s needs.
To provide better care, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital set up the “Hua Ling medical station” in Taoyuan’s Fusing Township (復興) in 2002.
Local physicians can invite doctors with specialties to provide treatment remotely to people during the times they usually provide outpatient services by registering on-site or in advance, Chang Gung Medical Foundation CEO Pan Yen-chien (潘延健) said.
The government is promoting telemedicine through several programs, he said, adding that they can be integrated to popularize their use.
SOLIDARITY: A group of European lawmakers condemned China’s aggressive moves, while the foreign minister of Lithuania said Taiwan ‘cannot become a second Ukraine’ A German parliamentary delegation would visit Taiwan in the first week of October, German lawmaker Holger Becker on Monday told visiting Democratic Progressive Party legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) at the Bundestag in Berlin. Asked by Fan whether he is worried about possible reprisals from Beijing, such as banning him and his family from entering China, Becker said he is more interested in visiting Taiwan, as “now is the time for democracies to stand together.” Fan and Lin also met with German officials to exchange views on digital education and governance. Investing in digital infrastructure and protecting equal rights to
As China waged extensive military exercises off Taiwan, a group of US defense experts in Washington was focused on their own simulation of an eventual — but for now entirely hypothetical — US-China war over the nation. The unofficial what-if game is being conducted on the fifth floor of an office building not far from the White House, and it posits a US military response to a Chinese invasion in 2026. Even though the participants bring a US perspective, they are finding that a US-Taiwan victory, if there is one, could come at a huge cost. “The results are showing that under
DRILLS CONTINUE: China’s creation of a restricted zone across the median line of the Taiwan Strait challenges a 70-year-old fact, a ministry of defense official said The nation’s military fully complies with international rules and guidelines when responding to Chinese military drills, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, vowing to continue defending Taiwan in accordance with international law. China on Thursday launched four days of military drills around Taiwan proper in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. The drills were expected to end on Sunday, but neither Beijing nor Taipei confirmed their conclusion, although the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said it had seen some evidence suggesting at least a partial drawdown. However, China yesterday said the drills would continue, saying “the
A senior Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman has prompted a storm of ridicule online, after a late-night post in which she used restaurant listings to assert Beijing’s claim over Taiwan. “Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) posted on Twitter late on Sunday. “Palates don’t cheat. #Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long lost child will eventually return home,” she added. Hua’s post came at the end of a week of tensions around the Taiwan Strait, during which Beijing raged at a