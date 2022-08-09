South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin was set for his first visit to China yesterday as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship, despite stronger ties with the US and tensions over Taiwan.
Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in the eastern port city of Qingdao, during which he would hold talks with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), South Korea’s foreign ministry said.
Park is the first high-level official to travel to China since Yoon took office in May.
Photo: AFP
His trip comes after Beijing expressed outrage over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week.
Yoon faced criticism from lawmakers for not meeting with Pelosi. Yoon, who was on vacation, held a telephone call with her instead. His office said that the decision was made in consideration of national interests and that there was no pressure from Beijing.
Stakes are high for Park’s visit, as Seoul walks a fine line between its alliance with the US and with China, South Korea’s top trade partner, amid their intensifying rivalry.
Park has said his trip would be a chance to reduce misunderstandings and boost cooperation in areas including trade, health and environment.
“By actively promoting strategic high-level communication, we can have better understanding of each other, reduce unnecessary misunderstanding and expand common interests,” he told a news conference.
Park said that when he met Wang at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting last month in Thailand, he said South Korea’s strengthening US alliance and participation in a US-backed economic forum for Asia, which Beijing said was designed to decouple countries from its economy, was not meant to “neglect or set aside” China ties.
Both sides also face a potential flareup over the THAAD US missile defense system stationed in South Korea, as well as Seoul’s possible participation in a US-led chip alliance involving Taiwan and Japan, which China opposes.
SCHEDULE: Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit the legislature for about an hour before speaking with democracy advocates at Jingmei Human Rights Park US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei last night and was reportedly scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), legislators and democracy advocates before departing later today. The speaker departed from Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon and touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at about 10:43pm, where she was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The stop marks the first time in 25 years that a sitting US House speaker is visiting Taiwan. Beijing has strongly condemned the visit, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday warning that the US “will
MIDWAY ACTIVITY: A source said that Chinese aircraft conducted tactical moves of briefly ‘touching’ the median line of the Taiwan Strait before circling back from it The Ministry of National Defense yesterday raised its combat alertness level until noon tomorrow in response to Chinese live-fire exercises ahead of a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The alert is to be adjusted depending on the military threat from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a source familiar with the matter said. However, the source added that combat readiness remains at “normal readiness” under the nation’s two-tier system and had not been raised to “emergency readiness.” Before Pelosi’s arrival yesterday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, another source told
‘IRRATIONAL ACTS’: The defense ministry condemned the drills, during which China tested successors to missiles deployed during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995 and 1996 China yesterday fired several Dongfeng ballistic missiles as it began four days of unprecedented military drills off Taiwan proper following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei the previous day. On Tuesday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said Beijing would “take all necessary measures” in retaliation should Pelosi visit Taiwan during her Asia tour. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from 1:56pm to 4pm fired 11 Dongfeng missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan proper, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. Taiwanese armed forces, using “forward warning and surveillance mechanisms,” monitored the missile tests
ANNEXATION PLANS: Remarks by the Chinese ambassador to France showed that Beijing seeks to normalize genocide, re-education and gulags, a US official said European and US officials condemned comments from Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), after he on Wednesday said that Taiwanese would be “re-educated” after any annexation by China. In an interview on French television, Lu accused the Democratic Progressive Party of “extremist” propaganda and turning Taiwanese against “reunification” with China. “We will re-educate. I’m sure that the Taiwanese population will again become favorable of the reunification and will become patriots again,” Lu told BFM TV. The term “re-education” has been used to describe Chinese authorities’ treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defense Chairwoman