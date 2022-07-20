EU stands firm with Taiwan: Beer

Staff writer, with CNA





There is “no room for Chinese aggression in democratic Taiwan,” European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer said upon her arrival in Taiwan yesterday, adding that it is time for Europe to stand with Taiwan, as both are members of a “family of democracies.”

Upon her arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for a three-day trip, Beer said she was honored to be visiting Taiwan in her official capacity as one of the three European Parliament vice presidents.

“Taiwan’s bloom is Europe’s bloom,” she said, adding that the EU would not turn a blind eye to the Chinese threat toward Taiwan.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, right, presents a gift to European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer during her visit to the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Beer, who is from Germany and a European Parliament member since 2019, said Europe was “late” for Hong Kong, referring to the territory that had enjoyed a high degree of autonomy, but has seen its political and civil liberties curtailed by Beijing following pro-democracy protests in 2019.

“We won’t be late for Taiwan,” she added.

Meanwhile, as Europe witnesses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Beer said that “we do not want to witness war in Asia.”

“Now is the moment to stand firm on the side of Taiwan. We are a family of democracies,” she said.

Beer is making her first trip to Taiwan, during which she is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry hailed Beer as an important friend of Taiwan, touting her efforts to boost EU-Taiwan ties, and support Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly and other global bodies.

Beer is the first European Parliament vice president to visit Taiwan in an official capacity. Previously vice presidents have visited Taiwan as European Parliament members.

Beer also plans to explore the feasibility of forging two-way cooperation on technology supply chains on her visit which concludes tomorrow, the ministry said.