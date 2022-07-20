There is “no room for Chinese aggression in democratic Taiwan,” European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer said upon her arrival in Taiwan yesterday, adding that it is time for Europe to stand with Taiwan, as both are members of a “family of democracies.”
Upon her arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for a three-day trip, Beer said she was honored to be visiting Taiwan in her official capacity as one of the three European Parliament vice presidents.
“Taiwan’s bloom is Europe’s bloom,” she said, adding that the EU would not turn a blind eye to the Chinese threat toward Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
Beer, who is from Germany and a European Parliament member since 2019, said Europe was “late” for Hong Kong, referring to the territory that had enjoyed a high degree of autonomy, but has seen its political and civil liberties curtailed by Beijing following pro-democracy protests in 2019.
“We won’t be late for Taiwan,” she added.
Meanwhile, as Europe witnesses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Beer said that “we do not want to witness war in Asia.”
“Now is the moment to stand firm on the side of Taiwan. We are a family of democracies,” she said.
Beer is making her first trip to Taiwan, during which she is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The ministry hailed Beer as an important friend of Taiwan, touting her efforts to boost EU-Taiwan ties, and support Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly and other global bodies.
Beer is the first European Parliament vice president to visit Taiwan in an official capacity. Previously vice presidents have visited Taiwan as European Parliament members.
Beer also plans to explore the feasibility of forging two-way cooperation on technology supply chains on her visit which concludes tomorrow, the ministry said.
Taiwan is likely to face another wave of COVID-19 infections next month or in September, but it is unlikely to see a rapid surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 27,684 new cases yesterday — down 12 percent from a week earlier — and 89 deaths. Yesterday was the first day that the government allowed citizens, resident certificate holders and transit passengers to board flights to Taiwan without having to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Some were concerned that the new policy could lead to a domestic outbreak of BA.4
CHINA THREAT: This year’s exercises would enhance the international coalition’s strength as a more ‘distributed’ and ‘lethal’ force, US Admiral Samuel Paparo said This year’s US-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises are “not aimed at China,” but are being conducted to hone skills and technologies that would be “most salient for potential conflict in the years ahead,” US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo said. Paparo was discussing, among other subjects, the US military’s commitment to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a Defense News story published online yesterday. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor
SELLING TAIWAN: The bureau plans to promote tours to Taiwan by inviting overseas media outlets and Internet celebrities to visit the nation, an official said The Tourism Bureau is to soon propose lifting a ban on inbound and outbound tours as the nation seeks to resume normal life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. Wang made the remarks after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday told the Democratic Progressive Party National Congress that her administration is seeking to revitalize the economy by carefully assessing the best time to reopen borders to international travelers. Newly appointed head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Victor Wang (王必勝) yesterday also said that the center’s main goals would include easing disease prevention
DEFENSE NEEDS: The exact cost of seven proposed submarines would depend on a variety of factors, but they would be inexpensive to build, as facilities are in place Pending the successful completion of the nation’s first indigenous submarine in September next year, the Executive Yuan might allocate a budget of as much NT$300 billion (US$10 billion) for seven additional submarines, a source said. The military’s medium and long-term plans call for eight submarines to meet defense needs, so the government is keen to get started on additional submarines if the first one passes tests, the source said, adding that the legislature would need to approve the budget. The budget for the first submarine, codenamed the Haichang Project, was NT$49.3 billion to be spent from 2019 to 2025 for expenses