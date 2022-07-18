Many nations in the G20 major economies condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early yesterday.
A two-day gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors on the resort island of Bali ended without a joint communique because of disagreements with Russia about the war.
However, Western nations pressed Russia over the military assault, accusing Moscow of sending a shockwave through the global economy and its technocrats of complicity in alleged war crimes committed during the invasion.
Photo: AP
“Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war,” Indonesia said in the declaration.
Jakarta, which has been balancing its neutral foreign policy stance with hosting the G20 summit in November, replaced a joint communique with a 14-paragraph chair’s statement that did not fall under the forum’s banner and included two sections on members’ differences.
“One member expressed the view that the sanctions are adding to existing challenges,” it said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which has denied blame for the current global economic headwinds.
There was also no G20-wide consensus on the global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion, which is threatening to leave millions in developing nations at risk of hunger.
“The majority of members agreed that there is an alarming increase of food and energy insecurity,” Indonesia said. “Many members stand ready to take prompt collective actions.”
The failure to secure a joint communique came a week after Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov walked out of G20 talks in Bali over criticism of Moscow. Russia only sent a deputy minister to the finance talks, with its finance minister participating virtually.
Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said her government protested at the gathering that it did not even want Russia to be there.
“Russia’s presence at this meeting was like inviting an arsonist to a meeting of firefighters,” she told a news conference by telephone from Bali.
“That is because Russia is directly and solely responsible for the illegal invasion of Ukraine, and its economic consequences, which are being felt by us all,” Freeland said.
“We were clear and explicit that Russia’s participation was inappropriate and frankly, just absurd,” said Freeland, who is also Canada’s deputy prime minister and of Ukrainian heritage.
She said that Russian technocrats who work to fund the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin are as complicit in war crimes as the generals out in the field who are attacking Ukraine.
Taiwan is likely to face another wave of COVID-19 infections next month or in September, but it is unlikely to see a rapid surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center reported 27,684 new cases yesterday — down 12 percent from a week earlier — and 89 deaths. Yesterday was the first day that the government allowed citizens, resident certificate holders and transit passengers to board flights to Taiwan without having to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result. Some were concerned that the new policy could lead to a domestic outbreak of BA.4
CHINA THREAT: This year’s exercises would enhance the international coalition’s strength as a more ‘distributed’ and ‘lethal’ force, US Admiral Samuel Paparo said This year’s US-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercises are “not aimed at China,” but are being conducted to hone skills and technologies that would be “most salient for potential conflict in the years ahead,” US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo said. Paparo was discussing, among other subjects, the US military’s commitment to defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a Defense News story published online yesterday. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor
FIRST IN DECADES: William Lai and Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh visited Abe’s residence in Tokyo to offer condolences, and Lai is to attend Abe’s funeral today Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday became the most senior Taiwanese official to visit Japan in five decades when he traveled to Tokyo to offer condolences after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Tokyo broke official ties with Taipei in 1972 and established relations with Beijing. Lai’s visit was regarded as a part of his “personal itinerary,” based on a tacit understanding between Taiwan and Japan, sources said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had no comment on Lai’s personal schedule. Japanese TV news footage showed Lai, accompanied by Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), visiting Abe’s residence in
TAIWAN’S BEST FRIEND: Vice President William Lai attended the private funeral, drawing China’s ire, which said his visit was a ‘political trick that will not succeed’ Mourners yesterday lined the streets of central Tokyo to bid farewell to assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, as his hearse was driven past political landmarks after a private funeral. The nation’s longest-serving prime minister was gunned down on Friday while campaigning, in a crime that rattled Japan and prompted an outpouring of international condemnation and grief. His funeral was held at Tokyo’s Zojoji temple, with relatives, foreign dignitaries and close acquaintances in attendance, including Vice President William Lai (賴清德). Elsewhere in the temple compound, thousands of well-wishers lined up in the humid heat to pay their respects before a photograph of