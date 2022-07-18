The Executive Yuan has listed the National Palace Museum as critical national infrastructure, a source familiar with the issue said on Saturday.
It also listed the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門), the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in Wanli District (萬里) and the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County’s Ma-anshan (馬鞍山), but removed the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), as it has been mothballed.
The Executive Yuan regularly reviews the designation of critical infrastructure to bolster the nation’s information security, as listed establishments and facilities must submit an information safety plan to the government body.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Rapid Transit Corp
The authorities overseeing the listed entities have prepared self-assessment reports, which are to be delivered to the Executive Yuan for review next month and in September, the source said, adding that the Executive Yuan plans to complete the list by October and an information security review by the end of this year.
However, the museum would not have to submit an information security plan to the Executive Yuan, as it has an isolated intranet, the source added.
Hospitals that use round-the-clock smart monitors have also been listed as critical infrastructure and their information security should be regulated, the source said.
With the increased use of artificial intelligence, data on patients’ physical conditions can be monitored at all times, they said, adding that the Executive Yuan would regulate information security at some of the hospitals, as such data are related to people’s well-being.
Most of the nation’s large financial holding companies were not listed, but the Executive yuan would manage information security at some of them, due to the importance of online transactions, the source said.
Critical infrastructure are categorized by energy, water resources, communications, transportation, finance, emergency medical care, central and local government agencies, and high-tech parks, they said.
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油), Taiwan Water Corp (台水公司), and Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) Central Dispatch, Control Center and substations have been included in the list, they said.
Government officials said they cannot elaborate on the listed entities or disclose their number for security reasons.
