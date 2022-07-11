DPP tips health minister to run for Taipei mayor

By Chen Yun and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Electoral Strategy Committee yesterday recommended that the party recruit Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to run for Taipei mayor and former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to run for New Taipei City mayor in the local elections in November.

The DPP’s Central Executive Committee is expected to convene a meeting on Wednesday to approve both nominees, who are to campaign together at the party’s national congress on Sunday, sources said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as the DPP’s chairperson, yesterday said that she looked forward to seeing Chen and Lin fighting together to win the elections “with the goal of creating better cities and a better metropolitan area.”

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, left, and former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung are pictured in a composite photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

She said that Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, has been leading medical personnel and disease prevention teams to overcome continuous challenges related to COVID-19 in the 903 days since the center was launched.

Being professional and communicative, he is capable of formulating and implementing policies, Tsai said, adding that the country’s capital needs his leadership to “show Taiwan’s power of kindness to the world through the future Taipei.”

Tsai said she and all the members of the strategy committee approve of Lin’s ability to lead the most populous city in Taiwan.

To lead New Taipei City requires a greater vision and determination, as the city is critical to the future development of Taiwan, “so Lin is the DPP’s strongest and most suitable candidate,” she said.

Chen yesterday issued a statement to thank Tsai and the committee for their trust, adding that he would do his best to take on the mission the party has given him.

Chen said Taipei is his home and he has deep feelings toward the city, as he “was born and raised here and lives here.”

He asked everyone to join him in the fight for Taipei’s future to “lead Taipei forward” and “make Taiwan and Taipei better.”

Lin yesterday thanked Tsai and DPP members for their support.

As a former minister and a former Taichung mayor, he said he would draw on his experience to govern the vast area with its huge population to “crank up the developing engine of northern Taiwan,” enabling New Taipei City to bring prosperity and growth to the region.