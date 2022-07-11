The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Electoral Strategy Committee yesterday recommended that the party recruit Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to run for Taipei mayor and former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to run for New Taipei City mayor in the local elections in November.
The DPP’s Central Executive Committee is expected to convene a meeting on Wednesday to approve both nominees, who are to campaign together at the party’s national congress on Sunday, sources said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as the DPP’s chairperson, yesterday said that she looked forward to seeing Chen and Lin fighting together to win the elections “with the goal of creating better cities and a better metropolitan area.”
Photo: Taipei Times
She said that Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, has been leading medical personnel and disease prevention teams to overcome continuous challenges related to COVID-19 in the 903 days since the center was launched.
Being professional and communicative, he is capable of formulating and implementing policies, Tsai said, adding that the country’s capital needs his leadership to “show Taiwan’s power of kindness to the world through the future Taipei.”
Tsai said she and all the members of the strategy committee approve of Lin’s ability to lead the most populous city in Taiwan.
To lead New Taipei City requires a greater vision and determination, as the city is critical to the future development of Taiwan, “so Lin is the DPP’s strongest and most suitable candidate,” she said.
Chen yesterday issued a statement to thank Tsai and the committee for their trust, adding that he would do his best to take on the mission the party has given him.
Chen said Taipei is his home and he has deep feelings toward the city, as he “was born and raised here and lives here.”
He asked everyone to join him in the fight for Taipei’s future to “lead Taipei forward” and “make Taiwan and Taipei better.”
Lin yesterday thanked Tsai and DPP members for their support.
As a former minister and a former Taichung mayor, he said he would draw on his experience to govern the vast area with its huge population to “crank up the developing engine of northern Taiwan,” enabling New Taipei City to bring prosperity and growth to the region.
NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: The KMT urged the CECC to exclude Taiwanese from the arrivals cap, as they would lose their right to vote if they could not return by July 26 The COVID-19-related border control measures and the cap on the number of international arrivals are not being eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 112 imported cases of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said a meeting was held yesterday morning in which the Cabinet decided that current border control measures would remain in place. He said the main considerations were global COVID-19 cases increasing 21 percent last week, imported cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continuing to be detected
EASIER TRAVEL: Health officials said that while there has been a rise in travel, most people are spending only one to two weeks abroad, making PCR testing problematic A requirement that Taiwanese and residents should provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 to enter Taiwan is to end on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it increased the cap for inbound travelers to 40,000 people per week. “Although the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants [of SARS-CoV-2] are highly contagious, they do not lead to a surge in the rate of severe symptoms,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “As such, restrictions on inbound travelers should be eased.” The purpose of requiring a negative PCR
Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung (張學友) has been criticized by the “Little Pink” — a term used to describe young, jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the Web — for saying “Hong Kong jia you [加油, an expression of encouragement].” To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on Friday, China Central Television made a series of programs in which it interviewed Cheung and other celebrities. Cheung, speaking in Cantonese, said in the interview that “Hong Kong has been through a lot in the past 25 years, including ups and downs” and ended with the phrase “Hong
Taiwan recorded its first local cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2, two family members of imported cases who arrived from the US, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the index case — reported on Monday — tested positive with the COVID-19 subvariant after arriving from the US. The woman returned to Taiwan with her two children, both aged under 10, on June 19, and they underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, Lo said, adding that