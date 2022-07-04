Guansin Borough (關新) in Hsinchu City had the highest average annual household income among all villages in Taiwan in 2020, Ministry of Finance data showed.
The average annual household income in Guansin was more than NT$3 million (US$100,823), income tax data released last week showed.
The data, which cover about 6.46 million households, mean that Guansin has retained its ranking as the richest village in Taiwan, the ministry said.
Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times
Located in the city’s East District (東區), Guansin is home to many technology professionals who work in the nearby Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), where tech firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) have production bases.
Yongfu (永福) in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) was the second-richest borough, with an average annual household income of NT$2.854 million, followed by Zihli (自立) in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營) with NT$2.707 million, Jhongsin (中興) in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City with NT$2.393 million and Tongping (東平), also in Jhubei, with NT$2.378 million, the ministry said.
High household incomes in Jhongsin and Tongping boroughs also reflect their proximity to the Hsinchu Science Park, observers said.
Entrepreneurs have been moving to Yongfu since the completion of several high-rise residential complexes there, which has boosted the borough’s average household income, they said.
Zihli’s ranking was based on the only two household incomes that were reported in 2020, the ministry said.
In terms of median household income, Guansin topped the rankings with NT$2.492 million, while the figure was only NT$658,000 in Yongfu, despite its high average household income, indicating a large wealth gap, the ministry said.
Hsinchu City topped the list of wealthiest cities with an average annual household income of NT$1.127 million, while Taipei was second with NT$1.068 million, followed by Hsinchu County with NT$1.004 million, the data showed.
Hsinchu City also ranked first regarding the average household wage, with NT$900,000, ahead of Hsinchu County with NT$817,000 and Taipei with NT$748,000.
Meanwhile, Taipei was No. 1 in terms of income from interest, rent, royalties, stock dividends and from property transactions and business, the data showed.
TIMING: 'The CHIPS Act funding is crucial for us. In other words, if the act’s passage is delayed for too long, we will certainly need to adjust,’ chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) plans to start construction on a US$5 billion wafer fabrication facility in Texas in November, after passage of the US$52 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. The fab would be the largest of its kind in the US and one of the largest in the world, with a monthly capacity of 1.2 million wafers, GlobalWafers said, adding that the investment would be the first new fab in the US in more than 20 years and critical to closing a semiconductor supply chain gap. The world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said the project, which
Samsung Electronics Co yesterday commenced mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world. South Korea’s largest company said in a statement that it was beginning with 3-nanometer semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. By applying so-called Gate-All-Around transistor architecture, Samsung’s 3-nanometer products reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent and improve performance by 23 percent compared with 5-nanometer chips, it said. Samsung’s push to be first
Three to four tropical storms or typhoons are expected to hit Taiwan this year due to a weak La Nina effect in the northwest Pacific Ocean, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, as typhoon season begins next month. Taiwan’s typhoon season generally lasts from July to September, with most typhoons occurring in August. Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told a news conference that a weakening La Nina is expected to have less of an effect on Taiwan. “The climate simulation we conducted, and those conducted by other meteorological agencies around the world, showed that the number of typhoons that
COUNTERING CHINA: ‘When democracies demonstrate what we can do ... I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,’ US President Joe Biden said US President Joe Biden rebooted his effort to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after an earlier campaign faltered, enlisting the support of G7 leaders at their summit in Germany. The Build Back Better World initiative, named after Biden’s domestic spending and climate agenda, struggled to get off the ground because not enough G7 partners contributed financially when it was unveiled a year ago, people familiar with its lack of progress said. “When democracies demonstrate what we can do — all that we have to offer — I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,” Biden said during