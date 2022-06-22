The fashion industry has been told it must wean itself off cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, as a new law comes into force giving US border authorities greater powers to block or seize goods linked to forced labor in China.
The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which came into force yesterday, assumes that any product partly or wholly made in Xinjiang is linked to the region’s labor camps.
Since 2017, the Chinese authorities have detained as many as 1 million Uighurs and subjected them to forced labor.
Photo: Reuters
The fashion industry would be particularly affected by the new law. About 20 percent of the world’s cotton comes from China and 84 percent of that comes from Xinjiang.
The UFLPA has designated cotton a “high priority for enforcement,” along with tomatoes and polysilicon. Any fashion brand exporting to the US would also be subject to it and failure to provide adequate certification or supply-chain details could result in fines of up to US$250,000.
However, the ban poses big problems for the industry.
Liv Simpliciano of Fashion Revolution said Xinjiang cotton is ubiquitous in supply chains.
“The difficulty is that at the ginning stage [when fibers are separated from their seeds], cotton from disparate locations is mixed together, making it impossible to trace the provenance,” she said.
A number of technology companies, among them TrusTrace, SupplyShift and TextileGenesis, plan to use blockchain and artificial intelligence to trace supply chains for fashion labels. Brands can use the platforms to log all their purchase orders and certifications.
To prove conclusively an absence of Xinjiang cotton, brands would need to show a “complete digital chain of custody, where a brand is fully in control of its supply chain from the farm onwards,” TrusTrace chief executive officer Shameek Ghosh said.
While fashion has historically been notoriously cagey about its supply chains, there is now a strong business case for full transparency.
A report by the financial think tank Planet Tracker said that implementing traceability “can improve net profit on average by 3 to 7 percent for apparel companies.”
That is before any fashion stock has been impounded by border forces.
Because of General Data Protection Regulation, TrusTrace is not alerted if Xinjiang cotton is found in a brand’s supply chain.
“Only the brand is informed,” Ghosh said. “They wouldn’t use a platform like this [if they’d be exposed].”
However, blockchain technology is not without its problems.
“If you’re relying on brand discretion to ratify their sourcing practices, then what’s the efficacy going to be?” Philippa Grogan of Eco-Age asked.
“Also, blockchain technology is not regulated, so it creates a risk environment — the lack of regulatory oversight makes it vulnerable to market manipulation,” she said.
The military yesterday showed off its latest domestically produced armored vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the nation’s central mountains. Taiwan has been eager to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China ever attack. Those fears have become more pronounced over the past few years as Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan. While Taiwan relies on the US for many of its weapons, such as fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines. The eight-wheeled CM-34,
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for disparaging Taiwan’s sovereignty by saying that Taiwan issues are “China’s internal affairs.” The ministry strongly condemned Putin’s “false” remarks that “undermined the sovereignty of the Republic of China,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing. Xinhua news agency cited Putin as telling Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a telephone call on Wednesday that Russia opposed any interference from external forces in China’s internal affairs, such as in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Ou said that Taiwanese elect their government in free and fair elections, adding that only the
‘DEMOCRATIC FISH’: Soichiro Hayashi said he wants to return Taiwan’s kindness after it helped with relief efforts after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami Japanese fish farmers are ready to help Taiwan after China banned Taiwanese grouper imports, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Chinese General Administration of Customs suspended imports of the fish on Monday last week, citing prohibited chemicals and excessive levels of oxytetracycline allegedly found in grouper imports since December last year. Soichiro Hayashi, president of the Hayashi Trout Farm in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, is leading the push for Taiwanese grouper imports, the newspaper said. His call has caught the attention of several large sushi chains, the report said. Hayashi, who is the Fukushima branch head of the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan,
‘TROJAN HORSE’ SCHEME: The comment that a bridge would allow China’s PLA to easily launch an attack shows ‘a lack of backbone,’ Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said Critics accused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of being oblivious to national security concerns after he proposed constructing a bridge to link Kinmen and China’s Xiamen (廈門). Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, made the proposal when presiding over the opening ceremony of the party’s office in Kinmen on Saturday. He said the bridge could solve Kinmen’s population, electricity and garbage problems, as well as serve as a shortcut for leaving or entering Taiwan without traveling via Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport). He also proposed building a hospital in Kinmen to attract people who are seeking medical treatment in