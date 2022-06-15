Top US and China officials discussed Taiwan, Ukraine and other security issues in Luxembourg, in the latest sign that leaders of the world’s two largest economies are trying to keep high-level communications open despite simmering tensions.
The meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) on Monday “included candid, substantive and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations,” the White House said in a statement, without elaborating.
The meeting lasted for four-and-a-half hours, said a senior US administration official who briefed reporters afterward.
Photo: Reuters
The two men discussed Taiwan, the South China Sea, the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear program, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.
Although Yang said Beijing is ready to work with Washington to find ways of cooperating, he complained that the “US side has been insisting on further containing and suppressing China in an all-round way.”
He said the US “should correct its strategic perceptions of China.”
The talks might fuel speculation that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are to speak again soon.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) agreed to further discussions after a face-to-face encounter — their first — on Friday in Singapore.
In-person meetings between Sullivan and Yang in Europe — in October last year and again in March — led to calls between Biden and Xi.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday that he had no information about a potential call involving the presidents.
“Both China and the US believe that to keep the line of communication open is necessary and beneficial,” he said.
Regarding the Luxembourg meeting, the White House said: “Mr Sullivan underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to manage competition between our two countries.”
Sullivan reiterated the US’ “one China” policy on Taiwan and China, and expressed concern about Beijing’s activities in the Taiwan Strait, said the senior administration official, who asked not to be identified as a condition of participation in the briefing.
He also expressed US concern about China’s veto of a UN Security Council resolution last month that would have imposed new sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests, the official said.
Washington notified Taipei of the meeting between Sullivan and Yang beforehand, and would give a briefing on it soon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in Taipei yesterday, while declining to comment further.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE: Border control measures would be relaxed carefully, but more policy updates might be announced before September, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has reduced the quarantine period for all international travelers arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Wednesday to three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention. It also announced revised rules for Taiwan-based airline crew, exempting quarantine for those who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days beforehand. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from 12am on Wednesday, according to the scheduled arrival time, all travelers — irrespective of nationality and visa status — arriving in Taiwan would be
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability
OPEN DOOR: Taiwan is willing to engage with China in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday denounced China for publicly threatening Taiwan at an international event, saying that it was tantamount to a declaration of war and flouted peaceful international relations. The council made the remarks after Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) earlier in the day said that China would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence. In a fiery address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore yesterday, Wei said that Beijing would have “no choice” but to fight if attempts are made to “separate” Taiwan from China. “We will fight at all cost, and
A digital version of Brill Academic Publishers’ Taiwan Encyclopedia is to be uploaded in November, which would be the first time an international publishing house has published an encyclopedia focused on the nation. The Netherlands-based publishing house said it decided to publish the Taiwan Encyclopedia due to growing demand among academics and others in the international community to understand Taiwan, adding that it is interested in Taiwan-related research. Brill asked Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology adjunct research fellow Michael Hsiao (蕭新煌) to be the editor-in-chief of the encyclopedia. He started work on the publication in September 2020. The encyclopedia explores Taiwan through 14 fields,