Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi yesterday highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait during talks with his Chinese counterpart in Singapore.
“The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is not only important to my country, but to the whole international community as well,” Kishi said in a bilateral meeting with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) that was held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.
On Saturday, Nobuo, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup also met on the sidelines of the summit. It was the first time that the trilateral ministerial meeting had raised the issue of the situation across the Strait.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In the meeting, the defense ministers agreed on the importance of deepening trilateral cooperation on key issues to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and voiced strong opposition against any unilateral actions to change the “status quo” and increase tensions in the region, a joint statement released after the meeting said.
“They emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the statement said. “They also reaffirmed that all disputes should be resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with the principles of international law.”
The statement came after Austin had in a speech at the summit earlier on Saturday warned China against taking a “coercive and aggressive” approach to its territorial claims, saying that the stakes were especially high in the Taiwan Strait.
“Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait isn’t just a US interest. It’s a matter of international concern,” Austin said, addressing China’s “growing coercion” against Taiwan, as Chinese military planes have flown near Taiwan in record numbers in the past few months.
“The stakes are especially stark in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.
At the trilateral meeting, the three defense officials also discussed North Korea, the statement said.
They pledged that Washington, Tokyo and Seoul would cooperate closely on their commitment to achieve complete denuclearization and establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.
The defense officials affirmed the importance of the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions made by the international community, it said.
It was the first trilateral defense ministerial meeting among the three countries in two-and-a-half years, after a similar meeting in November 2019.
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE: Border control measures would be relaxed carefully, but more policy updates might be announced before September, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has reduced the quarantine period for all international travelers arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Wednesday to three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention. It also announced revised rules for Taiwan-based airline crew, exempting quarantine for those who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days beforehand. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from 12am on Wednesday, according to the scheduled arrival time, all travelers — irrespective of nationality and visa status — arriving in Taiwan would be
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability
JAB PROTECTION: One overseas study has shown that getting a COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the risk of MIS-C by 97%, a Mackay Memorial Hospital physician said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged parents to look out for signs of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in the six weeks following a COVID-19 infection. A pediatrician at National Taiwan University Hospital on Sunday reported a case of MIS-C in a 10-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late April. The boy had mild symptoms which cleared up after a few days, but he later developed a high fever, diarrhea, rashes and other symptoms between May 28 and Tuesday last week. The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit for emergency treatment on Wednesday last