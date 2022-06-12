Ukrainian forces were “doing everything” to stop the Russian offensive, with fierce battles in the east and the south, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said yesterday as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
The Ukrainian military on Friday said it had launched new airstrikes in the captured southern region of Kherson, one of the first areas to be taken by Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion.
Zelenskiy said that “very difficult battles” were ongoing, including in the eastern Donbas region where Moscow has concentrated its firepower, especially near Severodonetsk.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Ukrainian troops are doing everything to stop the offensive of the occupiers,” Zelenskiy said.
Von der Leyen was to hold talks with Zelenskiy on the country’s request to join the EU and its rebuilding after the war.
“We will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of progress made by Ukraine as it pursues its European path,” she said. “This will feed into our assessment, which we will present soon.”
The commission is on Friday expected to recommend that Ukraine be granted candidate status to join the bloc, starting a process that could last more than a decade in which the country must adopt EU rules and standards.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said its partners had not heeded its plea for pre-emptive sanctions that could have persuaded Russia to withdraw troops before Feb. 24.
The comment from the president’s office was a response to US President Joe Biden, who on Friday said that Zelenskiy had brushed off his warnings about an imminent invasion.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability