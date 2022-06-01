In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the EU agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in the bloc’s unity.
From the moment that Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to hit Moscow’s lucrative energy sector to cut off funding for its war.
However, any such move is a double-edged sword, especially in Europe, which relies on the country for 25 percent of its oil and 40 percent of its natural gas. European countries that are even more heavily dependent on Russia have been especially reluctant to act.
Photo: AFP
In a move unthinkable just months ago, EU leaders late on Monday agreed to cut about 90 percent of all Russian oil imports over the next six months.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo called the embargo a “big step forward,” while Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed it as “a watershed moment.”
However, the two leaders cautioned that Europe would need time to adjust to the impact — and any further bans on Russian energy would come slowly.
In response to the EU’s decision, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, wrote on Twitter: “Russia will find other importers.”
Russia has also not shied away from withholding its energy supplies, despite the economic damage it could suffer as a result.
Yesterday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would cut natural gas supplies to Dutch trader GasTerra.
It is considering cutting off Denmark, while it has shut off supplies to Bulgaria, Poland and Finland.
GasTerra said the move was announced after it refused Gazprom’s “one-sided payment requirements.”
That is a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that European nations pay for gas in rubles — an arrangement many have refused.
Talks at the EU’s headquarters in Brussels yesterday were to focus on ways to end the trading bloc’s dependence on Russian energy, by diversifying supplies and speeding up the transition to renewable sources.
Leaders were also expected to discuss how to help Ukraine export millions of tonnes of grain trapped inside the country as a global food crisis grows.
EU leaders plan to call on Russia to halt its attacks on transport infrastructure in Ukraine and lift its blockade of Black Sea ports so that food can be shipped.
The EU oil embargo was tied up in a new package of sanctions that would also target Russia’s biggest bank and state media outlets accused of spreading propaganda.
REOPENING PLANS: Although Taiwan’s COVID-19 infection rate is about the same as among inbound travelers, healthcare capacity is the main factor being considered The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said a policy for reopening national borders to business travelers was being discussed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and “would be announced soon.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the COVID-19 infection rate in Taiwan has increased to about 6 percent, which is about the same as the positivity rate detected among inbound travelers. The tight border control measures imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic began had aimed to keep the virus out, but as the infection rate has increased, stopping the virus at the border is
DELIBERATIONS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said international arrivals might receive saliva-based tests and have a shorter home quarantine period A shorter home quarantine period for international travelers and an initial cap of 25,000 inbound travelers per week are being discussed, the government said yesterday, as it considers the first stages of reopening Taiwan’s borders. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a meeting yesterday morning instructed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and related ministries to plan for the easing of border controls, as long as the nation can maintain adequate healthcare capacity. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that quarantine requirements would not yet be scrapped, but that the home quarantine period for international travelers
‘CONCERNED’: While Blinken criticized the conditions imposed on Michelle Bachelet in China, she defended her trip, saying she told Beijing that it cannot ignore human rights Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday warned of China’s ambitions, including the annexation of Taiwan, after the US expressed concern over China’s “efforts to restrict and manipulate” the UN human rights chief’s visit to the Xinjiang region. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s long-planned trip this week took her to the far-western Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and coerced labor. Her visit had already been criticized for failing to secure guarantees of unfettered access to Xinjiang. “1st they took #Tibet for ‘peace.’ Then
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US