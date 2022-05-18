A WHO official on Monday said the organization would begin discussing a motion to restore Taiwan’s observer status in six days’ time, after confirming the receipt of a request from 13 member states to deliberate the matter.
Steven Solomon, the WHO principal legal officer, made the comment at a news briefing ahead of the 75th meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the organization’s decisionmaking body in Geneva, Switzerland.
The WHA Executive Board would meet in a closed-door session on Sunday evening to advise the member states, which would then meet the next day to determine whether the motion would be entered into the agenda, he said.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sao Paulo
Tim Armstrong, director of the Department of Governing Bodies, said the organization was poised to complete an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and that WHO members would be briefed on its findings.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been paying close attention to the probe, he said.
Armstrong declined to say whether the delegates of China and Russia would be present at the assembly.
The governments of China and Russia had not yet confirmed whether their delegates would be present at the assembly, he said.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a routine news briefing that Taiwan’s bid to take part in the WHO received unprecedented support from the international community this year.
The 13 countries that made a motion for Taiwan to be included are Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshal Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu, she said.
Other voices backing Taiwan include G7 foreign ministers in a joint communique, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan, she said.
The Central American Parliament, the Latin American and Caribbean members of the Formosa Club, 94 Mexican lawmakers, 70 Brazilian lawmakers and other friends have cosigned a letter recommending Taiwan’s inclusion to Ghebreyesus, she said.
The gestures indicate the global community’s growing recognition that Taiwan should be allowed to contribute as a normal part of global health institutions, she said.
EIGHT-YEAR WINDOW: Avril Haines said that Beijing is closely watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although Moscow’s actions have not sped up Beijing’s timeline The threat posed by China to Taiwan until 2030 is “critical,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday while testifying on worldwide threats at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services. “I think it’s fair to say that it’s critical, or acute,” Haines said when asked by US Senator Josh Hawley if she viewed the threat facing Taiwan to be acute from now until 2030. “It’s our view that they [China] are working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our intervention,” she said, without
NO CONSENSUS YET: Local governments and the CECC have agreed to change the ‘3+4’ self-isolation policy, but are still mulling what to replace it with The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments have agreed to ease restrictions on close contacts of COVID-19 cases, although the details are still being discussed, the center said yesterday. The discussions follow Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Saturday approving a proposal to shorten the “3+4” policy — three days of home isolation followed by four days of self-disease prevention — for close contacts who have received booster doses. “We did not reach a consensus on how to revise the current restrictions, but we all agreed that the administrative burden must be reduced and the intensity of restrictions must be eased,
OPPOSING CHINESE ‘HOSTILITY’: The bill orders the state secretary to create a plan to regain observer status for Taiwan, saying Taipei is a model contributor to world health US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill into law to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA), demonstrating Washington’s support for Taiwan’s international participation. Friday was the deadline for Biden to sign the bill (S.812), which directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO), and for other purposes.” The 75th WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, from Sunday next week to May 28. The bill, introduced by US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate
‘DAMOCLES SWORD’: An Italian missionary said the arrest of cardinal Zen is a blow for the church in Hong Kong, China and the world, signaling great danger ahead China yesterday defended the arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong’s National Security Law, a move that triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on freedoms in the territory. Retired cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested on Wednesday for “colluding with foreign forces.” Pop singer Denise Ho (何韻詩), veteran barrister Margaret Ng (吳靄儀) and cultural studies academic Hui Po-keung (許寶強) were also arrested, the latter as he attempted to fly to Europe to take up an academic post. Cyd Ho (何秀蘭), a democracy