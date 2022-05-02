As smooth travel was reported nationwide, despite a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) strike yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that his ministry and the workers’ unions share the goal of making the TRA better.
About 13,000 of the TRA’s 16,000 workers took Workers’ Day off yesterday to protest the government’s plan to corporatize the railway agency without first negotiating with staff.
While the ministry had organized extra high-speed rail services and intercity buses, as of noon, no additional high-speed train services were necessary, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (台灣高鐵) said.
Photo: CNA
Staff at railway stations said that most people seemed to be prepared for the disruption in service, as only a small number arrived at train stations unaware of the suspension in service.
The strike was organized by the Taiwan Railway Union (TRU), the Taiwan Railway Labor Union and the Train Drivers’ Association — the agency’s three main unions.
At a protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, the TRU said ground-level TRA staff should be included in the government’s efforts to enhance railway safety.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Wang said that his ministry and the workers’ unions share the goal of making the TRA better and offering people a safer and more punctual railway service.
“We hope that both sides can reach a consensus with more communication,” Wang said during an inspection at Taitung Railway Station.
At the protest, TRU chairman Wang Chieh (王傑) said that although President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has encouraged workers to speak up if their employers continue to ignore their requests, and has said the welfare of workers is always on her mind, the government has yet to respond to the TRU’s requests for comprehensive safety reform.
Photo: CNA
“We do not oppose the plan to corporatize the TRA, which was proposed following two major fatal derailments,” he said. “We are the ones who want a safe railway service the most, but the government continues to stigmatize employees for not working on International Workers’ Day.”
Although the TRA told the public that it has established a safety management system to ensure a safe railway service, no frontline TRA workers were involved in setting it up, TRU board director Liu Chung-shu (劉仲書) said.
“The system has also increased the paperwork that workers have to handle on a daily basis. This only highlights that it never occurred to the TRA that it needs to fundamentally revamp its safety standards to run a modernized railway operation,” Liu said.
The TRA laid the blame on its workers, whose reluctance to execute safety regulations explains why there is a lack of progress in safety reform, he said.
“Any systemic change will only elevate the risk of occupational safety hazards if it is done without first communicating with ground-level employees,” Liu said. “If the agency has made substantial progress in safety reform, how do you explain the numerous railway incidents that are still happening?”
Despite the strike, the TRA’s railway lunchboxes remained in high demand yesterday, selling out by 12:30pm.
“Tears of Taroko,” a group formed by families of victims who died in a Taroko Express derailment last year, said in a statement that the TRA should abandon lunchbox sales this year and instead focus on providing a safe railway service.
“The government, the Legislative Yuan, experts and victims’ family members should jointly push for institutional reform at the agency to ensure that safety procedures are thoroughly executed,” it said.
The group also agreed with the government’s plan to corporatize the TRA.
“Although one cannot equate corporatizing TRA with safety, it is an opportunity to change the agency’s culture and address the issue of uneven work distribution,” the group said.
Additional reporting by CNA
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
POLL FINDINGS: The percentage of people who believe the US would send troops to aid the nation dropped from 57 percent in September last year to 40 percent in March More than half of Taiwanese are confident in the nation’s self-defense capabilities, and about 73 percent are willing to fight in the event of war, a poll in the latest edition of the Defense Security Journal found. The poll in the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s (INDSR) biweekly journal was part of an article by INDSR researcher Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成), in which Lee said that Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself has never wavered. While the March poll found that about 73 percent of Taiwanese would fight for their nation in the event of a Chinese invasion, a similar poll in
‘GRADUAL’ PLAN: The premier called China’s lockdowns ‘cruel,’ but said Taiwan would continuously review its strategies to reduce the stress frontline healthcare workers face The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to
MASK SYSTEM REDUX: The test kits are to be sold at NHI-contracted pharmacies, as well as health centers in remote areas, with purchase days set by health card number A real-name rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is to start today at pharmacies contracted to the government nationwide, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. In each round of the scheme, an individual can purchase a pack of five rapid test kits for NT$500 on presentation of their National Health Insurance (NHI) or residency card, the center said. Given the rise in domestic COVID-19 infections and demand for rapid test kits, the center has introduced real-name rationing for the products, similar to the real-name rationing scheme used for masks soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare