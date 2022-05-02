The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday.
After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to treat cases with moderate or severe complications.
Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan via CNA
The government would continue to review its disease prevention strategies to reduce the stress on frontline healthcare workers and administrative workers, and to take care of patients with moderate or severe complications, elderly people and high-risk groups, Su said.
As many countries have reopened their borders and are living with the virus, Taiwan is preparing to move to a new stage where people can resume their normal lives.
“We will not lock down the country and cities as cruelly as China,” Su said.
Taiwan’s methods are “gradual,” he said, adding: “We have a plan, and there is a rhythm to it.”
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said that 16,936 new local infections — an increase of about 12 percent from the day before — and 149 imported cases were confirmed yesterday.
Three deaths and 47 new cases with moderate or severe complications were also confirmed, he said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said an unvaccinated man in his 90s died, as well as two men in their 60s, one of whom has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the other had received two.
They all had underlying health conditions, Lo said.
Displaying a chart of the seven-day rolling average of testing positivity rates in the nation’s 22 cities and counties, Chen said the average rate nationwide was 9.63 percent, but New Taipei City had a rate of 21.98 percent and Taipei had a rate of 14.78 percent.
He said that more community testing stations would be set up in Taipei and New Taipei City, as the center is urging people not to overcrowd hospital emergency rooms, but rather undergo a polymerase chain reaction test at a testing station after testing positive using a rapid test kit.
Asked about a medical expert’s comment that the virus might peak between the middle and end of this month, Chen said the center believes the peak might be around that time, but it is also preparing to respond to other simulated scenarios of how the outbreak could play out.
He said that about 400,000 packs of rapid test kits, which contain five kits per pack, were distributed to pharmacies for people to purchase through the real-name rationing system on Saturday.
About 315,000 of the packs were sold, and 458,223 packs were available yesterday, he said.
As of Saturday, the nation’s vaccination coverage rate was 84.87 percent for the first shot, 80.12 percent for the second and 59.82 percent for the booster, the CECC said.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan and Reuters
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
POLL FINDINGS: The percentage of people who believe the US would send troops to aid the nation dropped from 57 percent in September last year to 40 percent in March More than half of Taiwanese are confident in the nation’s self-defense capabilities, and about 73 percent are willing to fight in the event of war, a poll in the latest edition of the Defense Security Journal found. The poll in the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s (INDSR) biweekly journal was part of an article by INDSR researcher Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成), in which Lee said that Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself has never wavered. While the March poll found that about 73 percent of Taiwanese would fight for their nation in the event of a Chinese invasion, a similar poll in
‘GRADUAL’ PLAN: The premier called China’s lockdowns ‘cruel,’ but said Taiwan would continuously review its strategies to reduce the stress frontline healthcare workers face The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to
MASK SYSTEM REDUX: The test kits are to be sold at NHI-contracted pharmacies, as well as health centers in remote areas, with purchase days set by health card number A real-name rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is to start today at pharmacies contracted to the government nationwide, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. In each round of the scheme, an individual can purchase a pack of five rapid test kits for NT$500 on presentation of their National Health Insurance (NHI) or residency card, the center said. Given the rise in domestic COVID-19 infections and demand for rapid test kits, the center has introduced real-name rationing for the products, similar to the real-name rationing scheme used for masks soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare