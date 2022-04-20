Russian forces yesterday tried to push through Ukrainian defenses along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, launching what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the “Battle of the Donbas.”
A “very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive,” Zelenskiy said in a video address overnight. “No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves.”
Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, assured Ukrainians that their forces could hold off the offensive.
Photo: AP
“Believe in our army. It is very strong,” he said.
Russia has been launching long-distance strikes at targets throughout Ukraine, including the capital, but mostly along the front line in the Donetsk region, with shelling especially in Marinka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Ukrainian media reports said.
Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses “along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”
Russia has been trying to take full control of the southeastern port city of Mariupol.
In Russian-held districts, shell-shocked residents cooked on open fires outside damaged homes.
“To be honest, we are not well,” one resident named Olga said. “I have mental problems after the airstrikes, that’s for sure. I’m really scared. When I hear a plane, I just run.”
The city council said at least 1,000 civilians were still hiding in shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant, which contains myriad buildings, where defenders remain holed up.
Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade Commander Major Serhiy Volyna, whose troops are still fighting in Mariupol, appealed for help in a letter to Pope Francis.
“This is what hell looks like on earth... It’s time [for] help, not just by prayers. Save our lives from satanic hands,” he said in the letter, according to excerpts that Ukraine’s Vatican ambassador posted on Twitter.
DAILY CASES SURPASS 1,000: People should continue living their life as usual, as only two among this year’s 6,543 local cases had severe symptoms, the CECC said Taiwan’s local COVID-19 case count might reach 10,000 per day by the end of the month and a cummulative total of more than 1 million Taiwanese might be infected by the end of this wave of outbreak, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday, as the nation posted a daily record of 1,209 new domestic cases. Chen said that rather than suppressing the spread of the ongoing outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation should strive to reduce its damage, as Omicron cases usually have mild or no
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in