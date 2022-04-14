Criminal libel laws are a human rights issue that Taiwan should address, the US Department of State said in its 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which also expressed concern that China allegedly suppresses freedom of the press in Taiwan.
“Significant human rights issues included the existence of criminal libel laws,” said the chapter on Taiwan in the report, which was released on Tuesday.
It is the second consecutive year that the state department has criticized Taiwan for making defamation and public humiliation criminal offenses.
Photo: AFP
Reporters in Taiwan face online bullying and the threat of legal action under “liberal libel laws,” the report said.
“Under the law, those who commit slander or libel by ‘pointing out or disseminating a fact which will injure the reputation of another’ are subject to a sentence of up to two years or a fine,” it added.
People who are slandered can ask for financial compensation and actions to rehabilitate their reputations, provisions that “allow the subjects of unfavorable press coverage to press criminal and civil charges directly against journalists and media outlets for defamation,” it said.
In practice, journalists are rarely convicted for criminal defamation, as the law also specifies that a person who makes “fair comment on a fact subject to public criticism” with “bona fide intent ... shall not be punished,” it added.
However, some legal academics and non-governmental organizations continue to urge that libel be exclusively treated as a civil matter, it said.
Regarding freedom of the press, the report said that Chinese officials “reportedly continued to influence Taiwanese media outlets through pressure on the business interests of their parent companies in the PRC [People’s Republic of China].”
It said that Taiwanese journalists reported difficulty publishing content critical of China, alleging that authorities in Beijing pressure Taiwanese businesses with operations in China to refrain from advertising with Taiwanese media firms that publish such material.
The report also highlighted a decision by Taipei in December 2020 not to renew CTi News’ (中天新聞台) broadcast license, which forced it to close down its cable news channel and switch to an online-only format.
The move was seen by opposition politicians, as well as some academics and commentators, “as a politically motivated retaliation for CTi News’ criticism of the ruling party,” the report said.
In the report, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed 10 countries and territories — Russia, China, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria, Myanmar, Belarus, Cuba, Sudan and Hong Kong — that have had declines in human rights and democracy.
Blinken said that over the years, there have been worrying declines in democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights in many parts of the world.
“Unfortunately, the recession has continued” since the state department released its previous human rights report in March last year, he said.
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
FREEING UP BEDS: The shift to home quarantine came as the nation reported its second-highest daily increase this year and signed a contract for more treatment drugs New Taipei City residents aged 65 or younger who contract COVID-19, but are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms can now quarantine at home, the New Taipei City Government said yesterday, as it adopted a new Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) protocol on a trial basis. The announcement came as the center yesterday reported 439 new domestic cases, the second-highest daily increase this year. Given the “shockingly high” transmission rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and that most of those infected only have mild or no symptoms, the city is asking people who meet certain conditions to quarantine at home, New