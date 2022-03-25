North Korea yesterday test-fired possibly its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the sea, its neighbors said, raising the ante in a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the US and other rivals to accept it as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.
The launch, which extended North Korea’s barrage of weapons tests this year, came after the US and South Korean militaries said Pyongyang was preparing a flight of a new large ICBM first unveiled in October 2020.
The South Korean military responded with live-fire drills of its own missiles launched from land, a fighter jet and a ship, underscoring a revival of tensions as nuclear negotiations remain frozen.
Photo: AFP / South Korean Ministry of Defense
It said it confirmed readiness to execute precision strikes against North Korea’s missile launch points, as well as command and support facilities.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North’s ICBM fired from the Sunan area near Pyongyang traveled 1,080km and reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,200km. The missile was apparently fired on high angle to avoid reaching the territorial waters of Japan.
The flight details suggested a new type of ICBM, Japanese Deputy Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki said.
“It’s an unforgivable recklessness. We resolutely condemn the act,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after arriving in Belgium for G7 meetings.
The missile flew 71 minutes before possibly landing near Japanese territorial waters off the island of Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, adding that Japan might search for debris inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to analyze the North’s technology.
Japan’s coast guard issued a warning to vessels in nearby waters, but there were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in during an emergency National Security Council meeting criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for breaking a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM tests, and posing a “serious threat” to the region and the broader international community.
The US strongly condemns the North’s launch, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, calling it a “brazen violation” of UN Security Council resolutions that risks destabilizing the region’s security.
“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions. The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland, and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies,” she said.
