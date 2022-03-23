Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite yesterday recommended jointly establishing a semiconductor fabrication facility as she welcomed a Taiwanese trade delegation.
Lithuania has the technological capability and know-how to develop a semiconductor industry, but it is important that Lithuania learn from Taiwan’s experiences in the sector, Armonaite said.
Taipei and Vilnius last month collaborated on establishing the Taiwan and Lithuania Center for Semiconductors and Materials Science, and the next step would be to construct a fabrication facility, Armonaite said.
Photo: Screen grab from Facebook
“We are in the process of assessing investment opportunities for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and other firms,” she added.
Representative to Lithuania Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) told reporters that the two nations are still exploring different models of collaboration, but Taiwan is sincere in pursuing industrial and academic collaborations with Lithuania.
Taiwan and Lithuania have been steadily increasing collaboration.
In January, Taiwan unveiled the Taiwanese Investment Foundation for Middle and Eastern Europe, which would have access to US$200 million.
The government also created a foundation with access to US$1 billion to help in financing collaborations between Taiwan and Lithuania.
The delegation is to visit Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, after a Taiwanese delegation visited the same countries in October last year, led by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫).
The delegation is to tour the Lithuanian Center for Physical Sciences and Technology — under which the Taiwan and Lithuania Center for Semiconductors and Materials was founded — local universities and the Santaka Valley, the council said.
The Santaka Valley is an association uniting and integrating the activities of research, technology and academic institutions in Kaunas, Lithuania.
The delegation is to meet with industry representatives in the laser technology, Internet of Things and manufacturing sectors, the council said, adding that the delegation would also be interacting with Lithuanian senators.
The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a motion urging the Italian government to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait. The motion — introduced by Paolo Formentini, the chamber’s Permanent Commission of Foreign Affairs deputy chairman — passed the lower house largely unopposed, garnering 387 votes in support, 19 votes against and 11 abstentions. Citing the possibility that China could launch a war against Taiwan amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the motion called on Rome to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific
XI THREAT? Documents said China was considering taking over Taiwan this year, as the Chinese president needs a ‘little victory to get re-elected for a third term’ Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday after documents reportedly showed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had considered invading the nation in the fall. In a post on Facebook dated Thursday last week, exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who founded the France-based human rights group Gulagu Net, referenced the documents, which are purportedly leaked Russian intelligence. “Xi Jinping was at least considering taking over Taiwan in the fall — he needs his own little victory to get re-elected for a third term — there the struggle within the elite is colossal,” Osechkin
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘PULLING WEEDS’: Some college students thought four months of military service is not enough, while others said that time spent training should be put to better use College students are calling for conscription reform in light of the war in Ukraine, although views diverge on length of service. Observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has underlined the need for Taiwan to review its compulsory military service system, which requires men born after Jan. 1, 1994, to serve for four months, National Taiwan University student council president Chang Cheng-yu (張承宇) said yesterday. However, service length is not as key as providing all citizens with general defense training, he said. Everyone should be trained in basic response measures such as first aid, transportation and coordination, as well as up-to-date combat technologies and