China yesterday sailed an aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait, shadowed by a US destroyer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.
The source, who was not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the carrier Shandong sailed close to Kinmen County.
“Around 10:30am the CV-17 appeared around 30 nautical miles to the southwest of Kinmen, and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight,” the source said, referring to the Shandong’s official service number.
Photo: AP
The USS Ralph Johnson, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, shadowed the carrier, which did not have aircraft on its deck and sailed north through the Strait, the source added.
Taiwan also sent warships to monitor the situation, the source said.
The Ministry of National Defense declined to comment, but said its forces always keep close tabs on Chinese activity in the Strait and “respond in accordance with standard procedures.”
US Navy spokesman Mark Langford said the Ralph Johnson “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit March 17 local time through international waters in accordance with international law.”
He did not elaborate.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) referred questions to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said the Shandong has a “routine training schedule.”
“We should not associate this with the communication between the heads of state of China and the United States. You may think it is too sensitive. What is sensitive is you, not the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing.
The sailing happened about 12 hours before US President Joe Biden was due to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
The source described the timing of the Shandong’s movement so close to that call as “provocative,” and said it was unusual that the vessel sailed during daylight hours, with previous missions happening at night.
The Chinese navy in April last year said a carrier group, led by the Liaoning, the country’s first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out routine drills near Taiwan.
The Shandong is China’s newest aircraft carrier, commissioned in 2019.
In December 2019, shortly before presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan, the Shandong sailed through the Strait, a move Taiwan condemned as attempted intimidation.
The air force scrambles aircraft almost daily to ward off Chinese warplanes flying into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, mostly in the southwestern part of the Strait near the South China Sea.
Taiwan calls this “gray zone” warfare activity, designed to test its responses and wear out its air force.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
NO TIMETABLE: The CECC’s plan is to gradually reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to seven days, then five days, then three days, before a full reopening The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) might shorten the quarantine period for inbound travelers to seven days after observing the COVID-19 situation for about a month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, speaking at the Taipei Hotel Association’s annual banquet, said that while people in the tourism industry have suggested a “3-5-7” plan — reopening the border to business travelers this month, reopening to foreign tourists in May and allowing Taiwanese to travel abroad in July — the virus situation is uncontrollable, so the dates are difficult to set in advance. However, the minister said there is
China has already decided to provide Russia with economic and financial support during its war with Ukraine, and is contemplating sending military supplies such as armed drones, US officials said on Monday. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan laid out Washington’s case against Russia’s invasion in an “intense” seven-hour meeting in Rome with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), pointing out that Moscow had feigned interest in diplomacy while preparing for invasion, and also that the Russian military was clearly showing signs of frailty. The US delegation in Rome had not expected the Chinese diplomats to negotiate, seeing them
XI THREAT? Documents said China was considering taking over Taiwan this year, as the Chinese president needs a ‘little victory to get re-elected for a third term’ Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday after documents reportedly showed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) had considered invading the nation in the fall. In a post on Facebook dated Thursday last week, exiled Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who founded the France-based human rights group Gulagu Net, referenced the documents, which are purportedly leaked Russian intelligence. “Xi Jinping was at least considering taking over Taiwan in the fall — he needs his own little victory to get re-elected for a third term — there the struggle within the elite is colossal,” Osechkin