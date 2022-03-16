An unprovoked attack on Taiwan by China would result in “more robust” consequences than those Russia is facing over its invasion of Ukraine, the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces said on Monday.
As Beijing watches the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is hopefully learning the solidarity of the global community in opposing “an unprovoked attack on a neighbor,” General Kenneth Wilsbach said during a discussion streamed online by the US Air Force Association’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and covered by Air Force Magazine.
China hopefully recognizes that if it moves similarly against Taiwan or another neighbor, “something more robust will happen,” Wilsbach said, adding that such an attack would “provide solidarity” for nations to come together in opposition.
Photo: AP
Wilsbach also chuckled at Beijing’s accusation that the US is trying to form a “NATO of the Pacific,” saying it is China’s own actions that are inspiring such talk.
If it does attack Taiwan, China would also have to contend with inhospitable terrain and regional opposition, he said.
As for the military relationship between China and Russia, Wilsbach said that although they cooperate, their forces are not interoperable.
Photo: screen grab from US Air Force website
“There’s been a couple of other exercises that we’ve seen them do together, but I would not say that they’re interoperable in any way,” he said. “Their systems are quite different.”
They also have a competitive power dynamic, with each side believing they should be the leader, he said, adding that he was “fairly happy with that tension.”
That is in contrast to the interoperability of US, Japanese, South Korean, Australian and other regional forces — an advantage that China recognizes, Wilsbach said.
“We fly with them routinely and we’re interoperable,” he said. “We’re flying a lot of the same equipment. We’re even data-linking together in some cases and the tactics are very similar.”
Joint activity between China and Russia has also declined, with Russia “pretty well occupied” in Ukraine, he added.
Saying that China is being “pretty cautious” to avoid getting caught up in the backlash against Russia, Wilsbach said “it still is very surprising that they’ve come up with the support rhetoric that they have.”
At the same time, the US Air Force has continued conducting daily exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, although now they are “fully integrated” with the US Navy and Marine Corps “to demonstrate what US forces can do in that part of the world,” he said.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It
LOW INFECTION NUMBERS: Taiwan and the Philippines have recognized each other’s vaccination certificates, while Singapore is to ease its rules for self-swab rapid tests Starting on Tuesday, travelers arriving in Singapore from Taiwan and other places with low COVID-19 infection rates would only need to take an unsupervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (顏金勇) said on Friday. The new policy is to replace the current protocol that requires arrivals from category I countries and regions, who are not required to undergo quarantine, to take a supervised self-swab rapid test at one of the testing centers in the city-state within 24 hours of arrival. Taiwan and China, including Macau, are among category I
SAFE AND SOUND: Lieutenant Colonel Huang Chung-kai, 38, ejected from the Mirage 2000-5 when he noticed a lack of power and landed in the ocean before being rescued Initial indications are that a mechanical malfunction likely caused a Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet to crash off the coast of southeastern Taiwan yesterday, the air force said, as the search for the jet continued. Based on information from the pilot, who ejected to safety, the jet’s engine was not generating enough power to operate the aircraft safely, air force Chief Inspector Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference. However, exactly what caused the problem cannot be determined until after the jet’s wreckage has been recovered, Liu said. Lieutenant Colonel Huang Chung-kai (黃重凱), 38, ejected from the aircraft when he noticed the