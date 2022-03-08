Local governments can offer older people an incentive worth up to NT$500 for being vaccinated against COVID-19 from Thursday to April 10, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that to encourage people aged 65 or older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, local governments can offer them an incentive worth up to NT$500 when they receive a first, second or third vaccine dose.
Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital vice superintendent Hung Tzu-jen (洪子仁) told the center’s daily briefing that in the UK, 5,482 of the 3.03 million people infected with COVID-19 between Dec. 12 last year and Jan. 16 died, a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.18 percent.
Photo courtesy of the CECC
A breakdown of the deaths by age and vaccination status showed that the CFR increased as the age group of the unvaccinated patients rose, he said.
While the CFR for unvaccinated patients under 18 years old was 0.002 percent, it increased to 9.66 percent for unvaccinated patients in their 70s, and to 23.558 percent for unvaccinated patients aged 80 or older, he added.
Fatalities were fewer among patients who received a booster dose, even in higher age groups, with a CFR of zero for patients under 18 years old to a CFR of 2.94 percent for patients aged 80 or older, he said.
Photo: CNA
In the group of patients aged 60 years or older, the CFR for unvaccinated patients was 11 times the CFR for patients of the same age group who received a booster, he added.
“A similar situation has been observed in Hong Kong,” Hung said.
However, of 1,153 deaths in Hong Kong between Jan. 1 and Saturday, only 92 people (8 percent) had received two vaccine doses, while 1,061 people (92 percent) were not fully vaccinated, he said.
The CFR for patients not fully vaccinated was 1.25 percent, 31 times the CFR for fully vaccinated patients, he said.
A breakdown by age and vaccination status showed that the CFR for those not fully vaccinated was several times higher than for those fully vaccinated: 20.5 times for those in their 50s, 17.7 times for those in their 60s, 9.5 times for those in their 70s, and 9.5 times for those aged 80 or older, Hung said.
Among Hong Kongers aged 80 or older, 51.15 percent have received a first dose, 30.93 percent a second dose and 1.6 percent a booster dose, Hung said.
Among Taiwanese aged 75 or older, 75.5 percent have received a first dose, 69.9 percent a second dose and 50.1 percent a booster dose, he said.
While the rates among older Taiwanese are higher than in Hong Kong, they are lower than among younger Taiwanese, he added.
“Generally, the CFR for people under the age of 50 is relatively low, regardless of their vaccination status, but it is clearly different in older people,” Hung said.
“Young people mainly get vaccinated to prevent the virus from spreading and to protect older people, but older people mainly get vaccinated to protect themselves, especially from severe complications and hospitalization,” Hung added.
Chen said that as of Sunday, the first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate in Taiwan had reached 82.96 percent, full vaccination coverage was 77.17 percent and the booster dose rate was 44.4 percent.
Meanwhile, starting yesterday, the quarantine period was cut from 14 to 10 days for people who are required to isolate after coming into contact with infected individuals, as well as for all arrivals to Taiwan, including business travelers.
Additional reporting by CNA
ROCK-SOLID COMMITMENT: A senior official in the Biden administration said that the two-day visit is intended to ‘demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan’ A delegation led by former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen arrived in Taipei yesterday afternoon for discussions with top-level officials on regional peace and security, among other topics. The delegation, which includes four other former US defense and security officials and their staffers, departed for Taiwan on a US government aircraft on Monday and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:13pm yesterday. On arrival, they were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) at a news conference in Taipei earlier yesterday said that the government warmly
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS: Tsai Ing-wen said that ignoring aggression worsens the threat and ‘now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together’ Taiwan would join the collective effort of democracies worldwide to deter any military aggression that threatens the democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden. The delegation, led by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen, also included Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser, former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy, and Michael Green and Evan Medeiros, former US National Security Council senior directors for Asian affairs. The delegation met with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei after arriving on Tuesday. The group arrived after Taiwan joined multiple
EYE ON EUROPE: The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that ‘those who desire to destroy freedom’ would see the world’s silence as ‘their opportunity,’ Pompeo said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday awarded a special honor to visiting former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in recognition of his contributions to promoting closer ties between Washington and Taipei during his tenure. Tsai conferred Pompeo, who was the US’ top diplomat under former president Donald Trump, with the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon, and called him a close friend of Taiwan, while expressing her deep gratitude on behalf of Taiwanese. Tsai praised Pompeo’s groundbreaking measures in lifting US Department of State restrictions on how US officials interact with their Taiwanese counterparts in the absence of official ties,