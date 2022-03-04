Three US senators have proposed a bill that would allow for financial sanctions against China in the event of an attack or invasion of Taiwan.
US senators Rick Scott, Kevin Cramer and John Kennedy introduced the deterring communist Chinese aggression against Taiwan through financial sanctions act, which would seek to impose financial sanctions on Beijing should it invade, blockade or enact regime change in Taiwan through the use of force.
The act would sever all financial transactions between the US and China in such an event, and also require the US president to implement sanctions within 30 days.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Sanctions would include a ban on transactions of property, the revocation of visas and restrictions on Chinese nationals involved in the use of force against Taiwan; restrictions on transfers of credit or payments between financial institutions with China; a ban on investment in equity or debt of sanctioned persons; and a prohibition against financial engagement with Chinese military and software companies, financial messaging systems and digital currencies.
Taiwan is one of the US’ most important partners in the Asia-Pacific region, and its peace and stability are in Washington’s security and economic interests, Scott said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We have watched communist China’s increasingly frequent actions to harass and intimidate the Taiwanese people, through regular military encroachments and cyberattacks. We must be clear that these intimidation tactics will not be ignored,” the statement said.
“As Beijing quietly watches [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s invasion of and assault on Ukraine, America must stand strongly behind our partners in democracy, and leave no ambiguity as to our resolve to condemn and punish tyrants who attack our partners,” it said.
He said that passing the bill would make clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that if he follows Putin’s example, he would face economic isolation and severe financial sanctions.
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: The passage of the ‘Ralph Johnson’ through the Taiwan Strait came during a heightened state of alert due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine A US Navy destroyer yesterday sailed through the Taiwan Strait to show Washington’s “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Seventh Fleet of the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was conducting a routine transit through international waters, the fleet said. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Seventh Fleet spokesperson Nicholas Lingo said in a statement. “The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.” The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to a
THINKING THE UNTHINKABLE: Taiwanese need to be willing to sacrifice and not depend solely on the US for protection as military threats grow, Francis Fukuyama said Renowned US political scientist Francis Fukuyama yesterday said he thinks Ukrainians are much more willing to defend themselves than Taiwanese, which poses a significant threat to Taiwan’s future and independence. Fukuyama, the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, made the remarks in a speech titled “Threats to Liberalism and the Liberal World Order” in a virtual forum held by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation. Russia attacked Ukraine because it wants to undo the effects after the collapse of communism in 1991, he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels threatened
The top China adviser to former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Saturday said that Taiwan is safer than Ukraine amid growing concern that Russia’s invasion of its neighbor might affect the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Miles Yu (余茂春), who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, made the comments in a broadcast interview days before he and Pompeo are scheduled to arrive in Taiwan. During their visit from Wednesday to Saturday, the two former officials are to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as other top government and business leaders. Speaking in Chinese with political commentators
ROCK-SOLID COMMITMENT: A senior official in the Biden administration said that the two-day visit is intended to ‘demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan’ A delegation led by former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen arrived in Taipei yesterday afternoon for discussions with top-level officials on regional peace and security, among other topics. The delegation, which includes four other former US defense and security officials and their staffers, departed for Taiwan on a US government aircraft on Monday and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:13pm yesterday. On arrival, they were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) at a news conference in Taipei earlier yesterday said that the government warmly