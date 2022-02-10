The foreign ministers of Australia and Lithuania yesterday agreed to step up cooperation on strategic challenges, in particular pressures from China.
Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, met at Parliament House in Canberra.
Australian exporters have lost tens of billions of US dollars to official and unofficial Chinese trade barriers covering coal, wine, beef, crayfish and barley that have coincided with deteriorating relations with Beijing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuania drew Beijing’s ire after breaking with diplomatic custom by agreeing that Taiwan’s office in its capital, Vilnius, would bear the name Taiwan instead of Taipei.
“For quite a while, Australia was probably one of the main examples where China is using economy and trade as a political instrument or, one might say, even as a political weapon,” Landsbergis told a news briefing with Payne.
“Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club ... but it is apparent that we’re definitely not the last ones,” he added.
Payne said she agreed with Landsbergis on the importance of like-minded countries working together with a consistent approach to maintaining the international rules-based order, free and open trade, transparency, security and stability.
“There are many colleagues with whom the foreign minister [Landsbergis] and I work and engage on these issues ... the more I think we are sending the strongest possible message about our rejection of coercion and our rejection of authoritarianism,” Payne said.
Landsbergis welcomed Australia to WTO consultations over a complaint by the EU accusing Beijing of holding up goods — both from member nation Lithuania and from EU companies that use Lithuanian components — at China’s borders.
“We need to remind countries like China or any other country that would wish to use trade as a weapon that like-minded countries across the globe ... have tools and regulations that help withstand the coercion and not to give in to ... political and economic pressures,” Landsbergis said.
Lithuania’s first embassy in the 31-year history of bilateral ties opened in Canberra yesterday. Australia plans to open a trade office in Lithuania soon.
Payne told the news briefing that Australia is not looking at renaming Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the country and remains committed to its “one China” policy.
Payne said she had not held any talks with Taiwan about the possibility of changing the name of its representative office in Australia.
“No discussions of that nature,” she said. “Australia remains committed to our one China policy.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the