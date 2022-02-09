Australian political leaders apologize to staff for abuses

AP, CANBERRA





Australian political leaders apologized to staffers who have endured decades of bullying, harassment and sexual assault at Parliament House and other government offices.

The presiding officers of the Australian House of Representatives and Senate yesterday delivered the apology on behalf of a cross-section of parties as part of a statement acknowledging a toxic workplace culture.

That culture was exposed by Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins’ investigation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday as lawmakers apologize to staffers abused at government offices. Photo: EPA-EFE

The investigation was triggered by former government staffer Brittany Higgins, who went public a year ago with her allegation that she had been raped by a more senior colleague in a minister’s Parliament House office weeks before the 2019 election.

Higgins said she felt that she had to make a choice between reporting her allegations to police and continuing her career.

She quit her government job in January last year and reported her allegation to police.

Higgins was one of seven women who were given exemptions from a disease prevention ban on viewers sitting in the public gallery of the House.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Higgins for the courage she had shown in making her allegations.

“I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here,” Morrison told parliament.

“The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare. But I’m sorry for far more than that. For all of those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same, but she had the courage to speak, and so here we are,” Morrison added.

More than 1,700 people made contributions to Jenkins’ report.

Her report found that 37 percent of people currently in parliamentary workplaces had experienced bullying and 33 percent had experienced sexual harassment.