China should have used a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing on Friday to encourage Moscow to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, as this would have been what the world expects from “responsible powers,” US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said.
Russia in a meeting earlier that day won China’s backing in its showdown with the West over Ukraine, as Beijing agreed with Moscow that the US-led NATO military alliance should not admit new members.
The demand for NATO to stop expanding came after Putin and Xi hailed the two countries’ “dignified relationship.”
Photo: Reuters
In a long strategy document, Moscow and Beijing hit out at what they said was Washington’s destabilizing role in global security.
“The parties oppose the further expansion of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon the ideological approaches of the Cold War era,” the document read, urging respect for the “sovereignty, security and interests of other countries.”
The call echoes demands from Russia that have been at the center of weeks of intensive negotiations between Moscow and the West, under the shadow of a potential conflict.
Kritenbrink said that the meeting and joint statement reflected an approach that China and Russia had taken for some time, “namely to move closer together.”
“The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine,” Kritenbrink said.
“If Russia further invades Ukraine and China looks the other way, it suggests that China is willing to tolerate or tacitly support Russia’s efforts to coerce Ukraine, even when they embarrass Beijing, harm European security and risk global peace and economic stability,” he said.
The China-Russia agreement marked the most detailed and assertive statement of Russian and Chinese resolve to work together — and against the US — to build a new international order based on their own interpretations of human rights and democracy.
They pledged mutual protection of core interests — an apparent reference to Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine.
The joint statement is also strongly critical of US moves to stand up to China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific region through the AUKUS pact, under which the US and UK plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also hit back at Russia’s and China’s claims.
“This is fundamentally not about NATO expansion. This is about respecting the right of every sovereign nation to choose their own path,” he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
Western capitals have accused Russia of amassing about 100,000 troops on the borders of pro-Western Ukraine in preparation for an invasion and have vowed to impose devastating sanctions on Moscow if it attacks.
Later on Friday, the first US soldiers of 3,000 troops announced by US President Joe Biden arrived in Germany at the Wiesbaden military base.
The US is sending 2,000 troops stationed in the US. They are being flown to Germany and Poland, while another 1,000 already in Germany are being sent to Romania.
French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit Moscow tomorrow and Kiev on Tuesday for talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking
Protesters across Myanmar yesterday defied a junta order not to mark the first anniversary of the military’s power grab with a silent strike and clapping protests, Agence France-Presse correspondents said. The military takeover that ended the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude and toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has triggered mass protests and a crackdown on dissent. Struggling to contain the backlash and contending with daily clashes, the junta has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Swathes of the country are under the control of anti-coup fighters. Residents across commercial hub Yangon and in Mandalay