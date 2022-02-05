The US Department of Defense on Thursday said it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault on its pro-Western neighbor.
“We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
He told reporters that Washington believed the Russian government plans to stage an attack by the Ukrainian military or intelligence forces “against Russian sovereign territory, or against Russian speaking people.”
Photo: AFP
The latter could refer to Ukraine’s sizeable Russian-speaking population.
“As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations,” he said.
That could allow Moscow, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops and heavy offensive arms on Ukraine’s border, with an excuse for invading.
Neither Kirby nor US Department of State spokesman Ned Price, who also commented on the alleged plan, offered evidence to back the claim.
Kirby said that part of the plan would be to make the Ukrainian military equipment used in it appear to be supplied by the West, further justifying Russian reprisals against Ukraine.
“We’ve seen these kinds of activity by the Russians in the past, and we believe it’s important when we see it like this that we can call it out,” Kirby said.
“I would just say that our experience is that very little of this nature is not approved at the highest levels of the Russian government,” he said.
Price said the alleged plan is “one of a number of options that the Russian government is developing as a fake pretext to initiate and potentially justify military aggression against Ukraine.”
However, Washington did not know whether Moscow had decided to go through with the plan, he said.
“Russia has signaled it’s willing to continue diplomatic talks as a means to de-escalate, but actions such as these suggests otherwise,” Price said.
Pressed on whether there was evidence of such a plan, Price said it came from US intelligence, but offered no more details.
“I’m not going to spell out what is in our possession, but I will leave that to your judgement,” he told reporters.
Asked later on Thursday whether the US might be adding fuel to the fire by sending troops and aid, Kirby said that Washington was trying to reassure NATO allies.
“One, we continue to flow security assistance to Ukraine, so that they can better defend themselves against this threat,” Kirby said in an interview on Fox News. “And, number two, and this is really important, to make sure we are reassuring our allies, allies to whom we have significant security commitments.”
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss called the US claim of Moscow’s false flag operations “clear and shocking evidence of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilize Ukraine.”
“The only way forward is for Russia to de-escalate, desist and commit to a diplomatic pathway,” she wrote on Twitter.
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
Protesters across Myanmar yesterday defied a junta order not to mark the first anniversary of the military’s power grab with a silent strike and clapping protests, Agence France-Presse correspondents said. The military takeover that ended the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude and toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has triggered mass protests and a crackdown on dissent. Struggling to contain the backlash and contending with daily clashes, the junta has killed more than 1,500 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Swathes of the country are under the control of anti-coup fighters. Residents across commercial hub Yangon and in Mandalay
SPIRIT OF SOLIDARITY: The IOC sent out notices requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate by attending the two ceremonies, the CTOC said Taiwan’s delegation is to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, in a turnaround decision after receiving requests from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) said on Monday. The IOC has sent out a number of notices since Saturday, requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate by attending the opening and closing ceremonies, the CTOC said in a statement. Based on the Olympic spirit of solidarity, and the long-term good interaction and mutual understanding between the IOC and the CTOC, Taiwan’s delegation will participate in the opening and