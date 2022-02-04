Logistics firm employees test positive

BUSINESS SUSPENDED: The base of operations of Re-Yi would be disinfected and its employees would cooperate with contact tracing, said FamilyMart Co, its parent firm

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, with CNA





A logistics service provider for convenience store chain Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) has been ordered to suspend its operations after 15 people linked to the company tested positive for COVID-19, the Taoyuan City Government said yesterday.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) made the announcement at a morning news conference, in which the city reported seven new COVID-19 cases, including two associated with Re-Yi Distribution Service Co (日翊物流) and five from a family cluster infection.

A total of 1,178 people have been tested to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at the logistics firm, the city government said.

People wait in line outside a vaccination site administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a shopping mall in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

As of yesterday, 12 employees and three of their family members had tested positive, it added.

“We decided to disclose the name and address of the logistics firm, because it works with many other companies and logistics service providers. Employees working at firms that do business with Re-Yi should be tested as well,” Cheng said.

FamilyMart said in a statement that Re-Yi, one of its subsidiaries, has completely suspended its operations after being notified by the Taoyuan Department of Health.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan speaks at a news conference in Taoyuan yesterday. Photo: Hsu Cho-hsun, Taipei Times

The company’s base of operations in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪) would be disinfected immediately and all Re-Yi employees would cooperate with city health officials in contact tracing investigations, the convenience store chain said.

“We will suspend deliveries of some items ordered by our customers. We apologize for the inconvenience that it might cause. We will adjust delivery schedules based on how soon we are allowed to resume operations,” FamilyMart added.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 22 domestic COVID-19 cases — seven in Taoyuan and 15 in Kaohsiung.

They are 11 males and 11 females aged one to 80, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said in a video statement.

Chuang said another domestically transmitted case in Taoyuan was linked to a cluster infection at the Jimmy Bear kindergarten, while the remaining four cases are family members of an imported case from China.

In Kaohsiung, six cases were linked to a cluster that originated at an Yilan County hotel, with the other nine linked to the Port of Kaohsiung, Chuang said.

The CECC also reported 34 imported cases, who arrived from the US, China, Japan, the Philippines, the UK, Australia, Turkey, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Sweden.