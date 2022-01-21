The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday sought to reassure Taiwanese businesses with operations in Nicaragua that their interests would be protected after the Central American nation last month severed relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing.
Five days after the decision was announced on Dec. 10, the Nicaraguan legislature also voted to nullify the nation’s free-trade agreement (FTA) with Taiwan, ignoring the required 180-day grace period in a blow to Taiwanese traders.
To help businesses weather the transition period, the government is finalizing temporary response measures, which are to be announced in the next few days, Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs Deputy Director-General Isaac Chiu (邱陳煜) said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
In addition to these measures, it is also to help businesses expand into other potential markets such as Belize and Paraguay, Chiu said.
Agreements on economic cooperation with the two countries went into effect this month, enabling products such as Belizean prawns and Paraguayan hamburger beef to enter Taiwan duty-free, he said.
As for companies that receive subsidies for investing in an allied nation, Chiu said that although Nicaragua has severed ties, the government would still help businesses apply for grants in a “sensible, reasonable and legal” manner.
Trade between Taiwan and Nicaragua skyrocketed after the FTA went into effect in 2008, climbing from US$47.44 million when the agreement was signed in 2006 to more than US$160 million last year.
Nicaragua is one of the largest importers of Taiwanese fishery products, while Taiwan is Nicaragua’s largest market in Asia, Ministry of Economic Affairs data show.
Nicaragua is Taiwan’s second-largest source of frozen shrimp, and also a large supplier of beef, coffee and sugar.
Separately yesterday, the foreign ministry said that democratic nations do not recognize China’s unilateral interpretation of “one China” and they believe that neither side of the Taiwan Strait should be subordinate to the other.
The foreign ministry made the remarks in condemnation of Beijing’s “shock” at Slovenia’s plan to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan.
“The fact that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a free and democratic nation has already won the respect of the world,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a regular news conference in Taipei.
The two sides were trading barbs over comments Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa made on Indian TV on Monday in support of Taiwan.
Saying “we have normal relations” with the democratic country, Jansa told Doordarshan that the eastern European nation is working with Taiwan on “exchanging representatives.”
He also voiced support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, and said that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their own future.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Wednesday condemned Jansa’s comments as “dangerous remarks that challenge the one China principle.”
“There is only one China in the world, of which Taiwan is an inseparable part,” Zhao said. “The one China principle is the universally recognized standard for international relations and the general consensus of the international community.”
Ou yesterday protested Beijing’s rebuke, as well as its attempt to portray Taiwan as subordinate to China.
Beijing’s interpretation of “one China” is not recognized by global democracies, she said, calling on Taiwan’s partners to reject Chinese bullying and work together to defend the rules-based international order.
PROTECTION: The New Taipei City mayor said a pass could cover stores, but not eateries, while Ko Wen-je said vaccinated people could be exempted from some rules Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday proposed implementing a “COVID-19 pass” regulation that would allow only vaccinated people into certain areas. New Taipei City is planning to require a “COVID-19 pass” for entry to “vulnerable spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hou said. Non-students entering elementary schools in New Taipei City are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is for the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials have said. The
‘GOOD FRIEND’: The Slovenian prime minister said he had visited Taiwan four or five times, and that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their future The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Slovenia’s plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa revealed the plan in an interview with Indian TV station Doordarshan on Monday. Taiwan is a democratic country that respects international democratic standards and international laws, the Slovenian prime minister said in the interview. Slovenia and Taiwan are working on “exchanging representatives,” he said. “Of course, this will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries.” “When I spoke with our businessmen who are trading with Taiwan, they
LAWMAKERS RALLY: Beijing’s unlegislated actions breach international and WTO trade rules, and affect the basic principles of the EU single market, the letter said A group of 41 EU lawmakers on Tuesday condemned China for its political and economic coercion of Lithuania, and called on leaders of the bloc to demonstrate solidarity with Vilnius. The letter was initiated by Slovakian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Miriam Lexmann, who is cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. “We, the undersigned members of the European Parliament, resolutely condemn political and economic coercion of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) against Lithuania,” the letter said. The letter addressed European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and
BRIBES FOR VOTES: A probe found that funding for the scheme came from Huang Daonian, director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office Five Taiwanese businesspeople working in China were yesterday found guilty of taking money from Chinese authorities to buy votes for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the 2020 presidential election. The Taipei District Court sentenced Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises (台灣同胞投資企業協會) Changsha City Branch chairman Lin Huai (林懷) to three years and 10 months in jail, with deprivation of his civil rights for four years. The other four convicted in the case, who all received 20-month prison terms, were China New Family Association (中華兩岸新家庭協會) chairwoman Chiang Ming-sia (蔣明霞), Hunan Shaoyang City Association in Taiwan (湖南邵陽旅台同鄉會) director Chang Kuo-chun (張國君),