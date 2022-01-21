Starting today, people can download a Digital COVID-19 Certificate, with the government now requiring people at night clubs, karaoke bars and other businesses in “eight major special establishment categories” to be fully vaccinated and present a vaccination certificate.
The eight categories include dance venues, massage parlors, hostess bars and saunas.
Customers and service personnel at the venues have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as they can neither avoid contact with people nor strictly observe distancing guidelines, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Photo courtesy of Central Epidemic Command Center
As such, both groups are required to be fully vaccinated, meaning that they must have had at least a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days earlier, the CECC said.
When accessing these facilities, people should present a valid vaccination certificate, and businesses should deny entry to those who do not produce one, it said.
Service personnel who are not fully vaccinated must test negative each week, it said.
Tseng Pi-yun (曾碧雲), a senior specialist at the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Commerce, told the CECC’s daily media briefing that management at such facilities would accept a paper vaccination certificate, also known as the “Yellow Card,” or a Digital COVID-19 Certificate.
People can also show their vaccination record on the National Health Insurance Express app, Tseng said.
Prior to the announcement, the CECC had enforced a similar policy for visitors, caregivers, patients and healthcare providers at hospitals and nursing homes, although they can provide a negative COVID-19 test instead.
Asked if such policy would one day apply to restaurants, movie theaters and other venues, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the private sector and local governments are welcome to enforce their own policies or require the certificate as they see fit.
With New Taipei City soon to bar entry to visitors at elementary schools, kindergartens and childcare facilities without a COVID-19 certificate to protect students under the age of 12, who are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, Chen said that “the CECC would not object to the city government’s policy.”
Restaurateurs can enforce such a policy, provided that they do so in ways that do not constitute collective action, he said.
Last year, the CECC launched a platform where people planning to travel overseas can apply for a digital vaccination certificate.
A new version of the platform — at dvc.mohw.gov.tw/maintenance-dcc — is to be launched at 8am today, the center said, adding that people can get a “green” pass with if they are fully vaccinated, have tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19.
The old platform asked people to register with their passport number, but the new platform requires household registration, a national ID and national health insurance documents, it said.
The system complies with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and can be used to verify vaccination status and polymerase chain reaction test results issued by 60 countries, the CECC said.
A platform-issued certificate — which would be converted into a QR code — can be printed or be stored in apps that require name registration, it said.
“Apps that comply with the EU’s principles of handling personal data — minimum disclosure, right to data portability and right to forget — can link to the platform with the CECC’s permission,” Chen said after Taipei officials asked whether the city’s TaipeiPass could be used with the platform.
Upon presentation at a business, the certificates would return one of three results: green — from being fully vaccinated, testing negative or having recovered from an infection — meaning “pass”; red, meaning “not passed”; or yellow, meaning “to be determined,” the CECC said.
PROTECTION: The New Taipei City mayor said a pass could cover stores, but not eateries, while Ko Wen-je said vaccinated people could be exempted from some rules Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday proposed implementing a “COVID-19 pass” regulation that would allow only vaccinated people into certain areas. New Taipei City is planning to require a “COVID-19 pass” for entry to “vulnerable spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hou said. Non-students entering elementary schools in New Taipei City are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is for the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials have said. The
‘GOOD FRIEND’: The Slovenian prime minister said he had visited Taiwan four or five times, and that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their future The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Slovenia’s plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan, after Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa revealed the plan in an interview with Indian TV station Doordarshan on Monday. Taiwan is a democratic country that respects international democratic standards and international laws, the Slovenian prime minister said in the interview. Slovenia and Taiwan are working on “exchanging representatives,” he said. “Of course, this will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries.” “When I spoke with our businessmen who are trading with Taiwan, they
LAWMAKERS RALLY: Beijing’s unlegislated actions breach international and WTO trade rules, and affect the basic principles of the EU single market, the letter said A group of 41 EU lawmakers on Tuesday condemned China for its political and economic coercion of Lithuania, and called on leaders of the bloc to demonstrate solidarity with Vilnius. The letter was initiated by Slovakian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Miriam Lexmann, who is cochair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China. “We, the undersigned members of the European Parliament, resolutely condemn political and economic coercion of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) against Lithuania,” the letter said. The letter addressed European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and
BRIBES FOR VOTES: A probe found that funding for the scheme came from Huang Daonian, director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office Five Taiwanese businesspeople working in China were yesterday found guilty of taking money from Chinese authorities to buy votes for Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the 2020 presidential election. The Taipei District Court sentenced Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises (台灣同胞投資企業協會) Changsha City Branch chairman Lin Huai (林懷) to three years and 10 months in jail, with deprivation of his civil rights for four years. The other four convicted in the case, who all received 20-month prison terms, were China New Family Association (中華兩岸新家庭協會) chairwoman Chiang Ming-sia (蔣明霞), Hunan Shaoyang City Association in Taiwan (湖南邵陽旅台同鄉會) director Chang Kuo-chun (張國君),