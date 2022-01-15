The navy yesterday established its first two minelaying squadrons, each armed with one minelayer, at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung.
“These are the first minelaying squadrons established by the Republic of China Navy,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at a ceremony to mark the formation of the first and second minelaying squadrons under the 192nd Fleet. “I am glad we are able to witness this important moment together.”
Tsai said that the newly established forces show Taiwan’s achievement in building up its domestic defense industry and commitment to safeguarding the nation.
Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
The navy allocated NT$917.77 million (US$33.22 million) from 2017 to last year to build four rapid minelaying ships with the aim of enhancing Taiwan’s mine deployment capacity to better counter enemy threats.
Taiwanese manufacturer Lungteh Shipbuilding said that each minelayer is 41m long and 8.8m wide, and has a draft of 1.607m with a full-load displacement of 315 tonnes.
The minelayers are each armed with a T-75 20mm cannon on the bow, and a T-74 7.62mm machine gun and three mine-laying tracks on each side. The vessels are also equipped with an automatic mine-laying system developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.
The ships, which can carry different types of mines, were delivered before the end of last year, but only two were put into active service yesterday.
The navy previously placed mines in the sea using landing ships, but that was not efficient and also potentially dangerous in choppy waters, Tsai said.
The minelayers built by Lungteh and equipped with the institute’s system would enable the navy to lay mines more efficiently and accurately, she said.
The Naval Fleet Command said the minelaying forces were established as part of the Ministry of National Defense’s efforts to bolster the nation’s asymmetric defense capabilities.
The new forces can collaborate with allies to jointly deter and delay the landing of enemy forces, it said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyst Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that mines are “cheap and highly effective denial weapons” that can disrupt an enemy’s advance and force their vessels to alter planned routes.
They can be also used in conjunction with anti-ship missiles to strengthen the country’s defense, he added.
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms
A level 2 COVID-19 alert has been extended until Jan. 24, while a mask mandate and other measures have been tightened in response to an increase in local transmissions of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the main rule to be revised under the level 2 alert is the mask mandate: The circumstances under which the mask mandate was previously eased are no longer exempted. “The wearing of masks will once again be required when exercising, singing, taking photos, broadcasting live,