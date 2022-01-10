The northern Chinese city of Tianjin yesterday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass COVID-19 testing after a spate of cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, state media reported.
Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were reported there in the past few days, most of them imported from abroad, the Chinese National Health Commission said.
They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle-school students, state media reports said.
Photo: Reuters
The city near the capital, Beijing, launched its mass testing early yesterday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
However, no larger lockdown order was reported.
Chinese authorities have already been struggling with a larger outbreak centered on the northwestern city of Xian that has raised questions about the country’s zero-tolerance policy of strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing to curb outbreaks.
China, where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, has thus far reported only a handful of Omicron cases.
Tianjin residents have been told that until they obtain a negative test result, they would not receive a “green” code on the smartphone COVID-19-tracing apps that nearly all people in China are required to present when using public transport and in other situations.
Tianjin is a major port city about 150km southeast of Beijing.
Xian was locked down last month, forcing its 13 million residents indoors. New case numbers there have begun to slow.
Officials have faced complaints from Xian residents over chaotic handling of the lockdown, including poor access to food and daily essentials, and cases such as a miscarriage suffered by an eight-month pregnant woman who was refused entry to a hospital without a COVID-19 test.
China is strictly adhering to the zero-tolerance approach as outbreaks continue to emerge in the run-up to next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics.
Its official tally since the start of the pandemic is 103,619 cases, while it has recorded 4,636 deaths.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
COUNTERING ‘BULLYING’: ‘Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side,’ Germany said, while the US gave Vilnius its support to help counter Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ The US and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted, while China yesterday countered that Washington was using Vilnius and Taipei “to contain” Beijing. Lithuania last year let the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name “Taiwanese,” instead of “Taipei,” which many countries use to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. “We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people,” US
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a