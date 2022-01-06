Letter accuses woman of driving others to suicide

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





A woman allegedly drove another woman to suicide by wrongly suing her over a financial dispute, a letter provided to reporters by the mother of the deceased woman said yesterday.

On Friday last week, hikers discovered a body, later identified as a man surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), hanging near Wolong Cave (臥龍洞) in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里).

Four days later, the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), were found hanging 200m away.

Search-and-rescue personnel operate near Wolong Cave in Nantou County’s Puli Township on Tuesday after bodies were found in the area. Photo courtesy of a member of the public via CNA

Police said that Wang and Kuo were a couple, and friends with Fan Chiang.

No foul play is suspected, although an investigation is being conducted, police said.

Autopsies of the couple were conducted yesterday at the Nantou County morgue with both families present.

Although the families declined to comment, Wang’s mother gave a letter to morgue staff to give to the media.

The letter was addressed to a former girlfriend of Fang Chiang surnamed Tai (戴).

It insinuated that false accusations by Tai were to blame for the deaths.

“The three people who you have wrongfully accused are dead because of this injustice,” the letter said. “I hope you never find peace for the rest of your days.”

“My sweet child, this is all I can do,” it said of Wang. “I cannot clear your name.”

“There is no justice,” it said, repeating the phrase three times.

Wang’s mother declined to respond when asked to comment and asked that the letter be returned.

Kuo’s family also declined to comment.

Wang and Kuo ran a potted-plant business and shared a rental property with Fan Chiang, police said.

The couple reportedly had a falling out with Fan Chiang early last year after he accidentally killed some plants and failed to compensate them for the loss, leading to threats of litigation.

Looking to head off the suit, Fan Chiang’s girlfriend at the time sued Wang and Kuo, seeking damages, reports said.

Wang went to her mother, distraught over the lawsuit, which is still under investigation by the local prosecutors’ office, reports said.

Reports have said that cult activity might be involved, based on notes found at the couple’s residence.

The writing, apparently by all three of the deceased people, appeared to make light of death, calling themselves “martyrs” alongside metaphysical phrases such as “be one with the universe.”

Nantou County police confirmed the reported content of the notes, but said that they do not believe them to be related to the deaths.

Their families have not disclosed their religious beliefs, police said.

Wang’s neighbors reportedly complained to police that she would burn joss paper late at night.

The officer who responded to a complaint said that everything appeared normal and there were no signs of a struggle.

Search-and-rescue personnel said that the scenes near the cave were consistent with unassisted suicide.

There were also alcohol bottles at the scene that police have taken, they said.

Police have Wang’s and Kuo’s cellphones as evidence, although they have reportedly been reset, investigators said.

Nantou County Prosecutors’ Office head prosecutor Lee Chun-yi (李俊毅) said that the initial autopsies found no obvious external wounds, although the cause of death would not be officially determined until the formal reports are released.

Additional reporting by Chen Feng-li