Hong Kong independent news outlet Citizen News yesterday said that it is to cease operations from today in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled territory and to ensure the safety of its employees.
“Regrettably, the rapid changes in society and worsening environment for media make us unable to achieve our goal fearlessly. Amid this crisis, we have to first make sure everyone on the boat is safe,” Citizen News said in a statement.
Citizen News chief editor Daisy Li (李月華) at a news conference yesterday said that the environment had changed and she did not know what “safe” news was anymore.
Photo: AFP
“If I am no longer confident enough to guide and lead my reporters, I must be responsible,” she said.
The decision to close Citizen News was triggered by last week’s early morning police raid of Stand News, Citizen News chief writer Chris Yeung (楊健興), a former chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, told reporters.
“We could not rule out that ... we might be exposed to some risks,” Yeung said. “Reporting fearlessly means we aren’t afraid of offending the political elite, we criticize the authorities when their policies aren’t right, we don’t shy from covering corporations due to business pressure, but it doesn’t mean we should have to sacrifice our freedom as a price.”
Hundreds of police officers on Wednesday last week raided the Stand News newsroom and two former senior editors of the outlet, including pop star Denise Ho (何韻詩), were charged with conspiring to publish seditious material and denied bail.
The UN, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders condemned the crackdown as an attack on press freedom.
“The government is abusing a draconian colonial law that has not been used for more than FIVE decades to prosecute journalists,” exiled Hong Kong democracy advocate Nathan Law (羅冠聰) wrote on social media.
It followed last year’s enforced closure of the Apple Daily and the arrest of several journalists and executives, as well as a Hong Kong government-led overhaul of the operations of public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong.
Democracy advocates and rights groups say freedoms promised when Hong Kong returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, including freedom of the press, have been increasingly eroded since Beijing imposed a National Security Law in 2020.
In an interview with China News Agency yesterday, Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang (鄧炳強) lauded his bureau’s arrests of “anti-China agitators,” singling out the “cessation” of the Apple Daily as the most impressive.
Citizen News wrote on Facebook that it has no party affiliation and aims to promote Hong Kong’s core values, such as those of freedom, openness, diversity and inclusion.
In a farewell message of thanks to its readers, the outlet said it had launched in 2017 hoping “to serve the public and greater public good.”
“We may not be the fastest or the most productive outlets in town, but our team, with veterans and young journalists, stand united to publish truthful news reporting with depth,” it wrote. “We all love this place deeply. Regrettably, what was ahead of us is not just pouring rains or blowing winds, but hurricanes and tsunamis.”
The Hong Kong Journalists Association said it was deeply saddened by the closures of the outlets.
Most Taiwanese, or 72.5 percent, are willing to fight for the nation in the event that China uses force to achieve unification, a poll released yesterday by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy found. However, asked whether they would fight against China if it attacked after Taiwan declared independence, the percentage of respondents who said they would fight fell to 62.7 percent, while 26.7 percent said they would not fight and 10.6 percent had no response, foundation president Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) told a news conference in Taipei hosted by the government-affiliated foundation. The results suggest that the proportion of Taiwanese opposing unification is
RIMPAC OPPORTUNITY: Taiwan said the act supports national guard cooperation and advises the executive branch to invite the nation to attend next year’s exercise The government yesterday thanked the US for reiterating its support for Taiwan’s security after US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which advises the US executive branch to invite Taiwan to join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) amid a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan. “The act authorizes fiscal year appropriations principally for the [US] Department of Defense, for Department of Energy national security programs, and for the Department of State,” Biden said in a statement. Following several rounds of negotiations in the US Congress, the act keeps four articles
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
‘NOT AN OPTION’: Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure, the president said, while urging Beijing not to let itself be taken hostage by ‘military adventurism’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on China to renounce the use of force against Taiwan to resolve cross-strait differences, saying a military confrontation would severely affect the economies and people of both sides. Taiwan and China face challenges economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both governments are responsible for the welfare of their respective citizens, Tsai said in her New Year address from the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taipei has called on Beijing to stop its military and diplomatic coercion, as such actions are detrimental to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said. She reaffirmed that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese