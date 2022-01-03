Fire brings down the roof at South Africa parliament

AFP, CAPE TOWN





A massive fire in South Africa’s Houses of Parliament in Cape Town caused the roof of the old National Assembly building to collapse yesterday as the blaze continued to rage after eight hours.

No causalities have been reported in the fire, which has also spread to the wing housing the current National Assembly, where parliament sits.

“The roof of the old assembly building has collapsed and is gone,” Jean-Pierre Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, told reporters.

Smoke rises from the National Assembly building as fire crews fight a blaze at the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town yesterday. Photo: AP

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but an investigation was opened.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene that an arrest had been made.

“Someone has been held right now and is being questioned,” he said.

The historic building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former Afrikaans national anthem Die Stem Van Suid-Afrika (“The Voice of South Africa”), which was already damaged.

“The entire building has suffered extensively smoke and water damage,” Smith said, adding that “the fire has not been contained.”

It started at about 5am in the parliament complex’s oldest wing, which was completed in 1884 and has rooms covered in wood where parliamentarians once sat.

It then spread to newer parts of the complex that remain in use.

“Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the new wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber,” parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo told an online news conference.

The imposing red and white building was still shrouded in a thick cloud of black at midday.

A team of firefighters who were first to arrive at the scene battled the flames for several hours before being forced to retreat and call for reinforcements.

About 70 firefighters were later deployed, some using a crane to spray water on the blaze.

Former Cape Town mayor and current South African Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille said it would still be several hours before the fire was brought under control.

Inside the rooms, fine showers of gray ash fell from the ceiling to the floor, which was already littered with debris.

Emergency services feared the fire could spread swiftly through the old rooms, which are decorated with wood, thick carpets and curtains.

Images broadcast on television had earlier shown giant flames leaping from the roof.

The area around the fire in the upmarket neighborhood was quickly cordoned off.