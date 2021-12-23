US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and underscored the US’ “ironclad” solidarity with the Baltic nation in the face of pressure from China.
“It’s important for all partners in the EU, US and Indo-Pacific to work together to counter acts of coercion,” Simonyte wrote on Twitter yesterday after the call with Blinken.
Beijing has imposed a series of political and economic sanctions against Lithuania since it agreed to host the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, which opened in Vilnius on Nov. 18.
Photo: AFP
“Secretary Blinken noted troubling public reports that People’s Republic of China (PRC) customs authorities are not clearing Lithuanian shipments or shipments with Lithuanian components, and that they are rejecting import applications from Lithuania,” a readout by US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said.
“The secretary underscored that such measures would raise serious concerns, including under international trade principles, and appear to constitute a form of economic coercion,” Price said.
“Secretary Blinken highlighted US support for Lithuania in the face of these actions and reaffirmed the US commitment to work with like-minded countries to push back against the PRC’s coercive diplomatic and economic behavior,” he said.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for demonstrating its leadership in the global alliance of democracies.
The government is convinced that the US would take concrete steps to help democratic partners counteract the political and economic coercions of authoritarian regimes, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
Taiwan, as a democratic success story and a force for good in the world, would continue to develop practical and friendly relations with all like-minded countries, she said.
The government would also work with the US and other democratic partners to help Lithuania tackle hybrid threats imposed by authoritarian regimes and defend democratic institutions, Ou said.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week recalled Lithuanian Charge d’affaires ad interim in China Audra Ciapiene to Vilnius for consultations, but added that its embassy in China would continue its operations remotely.
In a statement on Monday, the Lithuanian ministry said that “false information regarding Lithuania’s participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics has appeared publicly on behalf of the [Lithuanian] minister of foreign affairs. The foreign ministry considers it to be an information attack.”
On the same day, Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service wrote on Twitter that it was using uncrewed aerial vehicles donated by Taiwan to survey and bolster the EU’s eastern border with Belarus.
“We’re pleased to see the drones donated by #Taiwan to #Lithuania during the trade & investment tour of 3 #EU members in October being put to good use,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.
In related news, 25 Lithuanian food retailers have joined the Food Taipei trade show to showcase their products.
It opened yesterday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and ends on Saturday.
If the COVID-19 situation allows, Lithuanian Minister for Agriculture Kestutis Navickas would lead a business delegation to visit Taiwan next year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Agriculture said last week.
Additional reporting by CNA
