The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced three enhanced measures to improve COVID-19 prevention in quarantine hotels, while urging quarantined people who selected the “7+7 (+7)” option to strictly follow the regulations, as the first group of people who selected the option were allowed to return home.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said after investigating two cluster infections at quarantine hotels, the CECC would implement three enhanced measures to improve safety at the hotels.
Two clusters of COVID-19 infections were last week reported at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan — where there were eight cases, seven infected with the same viral strain — and at a quarantine hotel in Taipei — where two cases who stayed in adjacent rooms were infected with the same viral strain.
Photo: CNA
The enhanced measures are a cluster infection detection and response mechanism for quarantine hotels, to detect a possible cluster earlier and to respond properly, Chuang said.
The CECC would also amend the control and prevention guidelines for the establishment and management of quarantine hotels after it completes a review of the cluster infections and discusses possible risks with specialists, he said, adding that it would also ask local governments to inspect the hotels every month.
Local governments have been asked to complete a full inspection of all quarantine hotels before Jan. 3, Chuang said, adding that they have been advised to include air ventilation specialists to inspect ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
An inspection team, consisting of infection management, public health and air ventilation specialists, is to begin visiting quarantine hotels where cluster infections have occurred, with an occupancy rate of more than 75 percent or that have a higher risk of infection from Monday next week to suggest improvements, he said.
Meanwhile, people who chose the “7+7 (+7)” Lunar New Year Quarantine Program option — stay at a quarantine hotel or centralized facility for the first seven days, followed by seven days of quarantine at home — and returned to Taiwan on Tuesday last week were allowed to go home yesterday if their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was negative, Chuang said.
Chuang reiterated that they are required to wear a mask and take a disease prevention vehicle arranged by the local government when they go home, and they should cooperate when taking the mandatory PCR tests.
The mandatory tests include an at-home rapid test on the 10th day of quarantine, which they must report; a PCR test arranged by the local government upon ending quarantine; and another at-home rapid test upon ending self-health management, he said.
People quarantined at home are reminded that they cannot leave the house and they must strictly follow the rules on the COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice (Lunar New Year Quarantine Program), he added.
Family members who are living in the same household must also follow the enhanced self-health management rules and undergo two mandatory self-paid at-home rapid tests on the third and seventh day of home quarantine, Chuang said, adding that they cannot share a room or bathroom, or have a meal with the quarantined person.
The CECC yesterday reported 10 new imported cases of COVID-19 and no new local infections or deaths.
